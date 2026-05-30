



US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth underscored India’s role as a central pillar of Indo-Pacific security during his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.





He described India as a “critical anchor to hold the line” in South Asia, emphasising that a strong and modernising India advances the shared objective of maintaining a balance of power across the region in collaboration with the United States.





Hegseth praised India’s military modernisation, particularly its expanding role in the Indian Ocean. He noted that India is building the industrial and logistical capacity required to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre. This, he argued, reflects India’s growing ability to carry its share of the regional security burden.





Highlighting defence-industrial cooperation, Hegseth pointed to joint production initiatives between Washington and New Delhi. He specifically mentioned co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided munitions as a tangible step towards improving collective readiness. He stressed that India’s industrial muscle is not merely a long-term aspiration but an immediate operational necessity for regional stability.





The Pentagon chief linked India’s defence-industrial growth to broader US efforts to strengthen military readiness across the Indo-Pacific. He explained that America itself is undergoing a historic mobilisation of its defence industrial base, aiming to produce advanced weaponry at scale, speed, and reasonable cost. He described this as both his personal commitment and a demand from President Donald Trump.





Hegseth revealed that President Trump, after allocating $1 trillion to defence last year, plans to make a generational investment of $1.5 trillion this year. He characterised this as an effort to unleash “America’s arsenal of freedom” and expand US military dominance for decades to come. This unprecedented spending, he suggested, will complement the contributions of allies and partners.





He urged US allies and partners to increase their defence commitments, setting a benchmark of 3.5 per cent of GDP. He made clear that Washington expects every ally and partner to match this level of resolve. For those nations willing to shoulder greater responsibilities, Hegseth promised deeper cooperation and prioritisation in US strategic planning.





He concluded by stating that the United States will prioritise working with “model allies” — nations that are most capable, clear-eyed, and ready to defend their national interests.





Such countries, he said, would be moved “to the front of the line” in Washington’s strategic partnerships, signalling India’s growing importance in the evolving Indo-Pacific security architecture.





ANI







