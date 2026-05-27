



India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a strong rebuttal against Pakistan’s continued acts of cross-border aggression during the UN Security Council Open Debate on “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centred International System.”





He asserted that Islamabad must accept the consequences of its sponsorship of terrorism, stressing that India has every right to defend itself against such aggression.





Ambassador Parvathaneni highlighted that Pakistan has consistently harboured and harnessed malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric since its inception.





He condemned Pakistan’s long-standing policy of “bleeding India with a thousand cuts,” pointing out that this doctrine exposes the hollow nature of Islamabad’s commitment to the UN Charter.





He emphasised that Pakistan’s repeated wars, unprovoked aggression, and sponsorship of terrorism have violated the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful coexistence.





He reiterated India’s call for Pakistan to irrevocably end its support for all forms of terrorism. His remarks came in response to baseless and unwarranted comments made by Pakistan earlier in the week.





India also strongly rejected references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, reaffirming that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, clarified that no other country has the locus standi to comment on these territories.





Jaiswal further rejected attempts to legitimise Pakistan’s illegal occupation of territories through projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He stated that India resolutely opposes any moves by other countries to reinforce Pakistan’s forcible occupation of Indian sovereign territory, which impinges on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He noted that this position has been clearly conveyed to both Pakistani and Chinese authorities on multiple occasions.





Ambassador Parvathaneni also reminded the UNSC that Independent India began its journey by facing cross-border aggression from Pakistan, which coveted territories that had legally and irrevocably acceded to India. His remarks underscored India’s consistent position that Pakistan’s actions undermine international peace and security, while also violating the very principles the UN Charter seeks to uphold.





ANI







