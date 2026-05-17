



The unveiling of the AIM‑260 JATM by the United States marks a decisive step in ultra‑long‑range air‑to‑air missile warfare, closing the gap with China’s PL‑15 and PL‑17. India, meanwhile, is advancing its ASTRA Mk‑2 and ASTRA MK‑3 Gandiva programs, ensuring it remains competitive in this evolving domain with ranges of 200 km and 350 km respectively.





The AIM‑260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM), developed by Lockheed Martin, represents America’s most ambitious air‑to‑air missile project since the AIM‑9 Sidewinder.





First revealed in 2019, though development began around 2017, the missile has now been photographed undergoing live testing on a Navy F/A‑18F at Eglin Air Force Base in May 2026.





The missile is designed to counter the long‑range threat posed by China’s PL‑15 and PL‑17, both of which have extended reach and advanced guidance systems. The JATM features a clean, finless body optimised for stealth fighter bays, a multi‑pulse solid rocket motor, and speeds exceeding Mach 5.





Its expected range surpasses 200 kilometres, with a minimum threshold of 190 kilometres, significantly outmatching the AIM‑120D AMRAAM’s 160 kilometre range. Importantly, the missile retains AMRAAM’s dimensions, ensuring compatibility with platforms such as the F‑22, F/A‑18, F‑35, and future unmanned Collaborative Combat Aircraft.





The United States Air Force and Navy plan to spend $15.6 billion on development and production, with funding rising sharply through 2027. This investment underscores the missile’s priority status as America’s number one air‑delivered weapon program.





The JATM signals America’s entry into ultra‑long‑range beyond‑visual‑range warfare, echoing the pioneering role of the AIM‑9 Sidewinder seventy years earlier. Australia is expected to be the first foreign customer, with deliveries projected for 2033, highlighting the missile’s strategic export potential.





India is simultaneously pursuing its indigenous ASTRA program. The ASTRA MK‑2, with a range of 200 kilometres, is expected to enter service either this year or in 2027. The Indian Air Force plans to induct as many as 700 of these missiles for the Sukhoi‑30 and Tejas fleets, marking a significant step towards self‑reliance.





The ASTRA MK‑2 employs a dual‑pulse solid rocket motor, indigenous RF seeker, and advanced guidance systems, ensuring high manoeuvrability and resilience against electronic countermeasures. This missile places India firmly in the same category as the AIM‑260 and the European Meteor, which already arms India’s Rafale fighters.





Beyond ASTRA MK‑2, India is developing the ASTRA MK‑3, also known as Gandiva. This missile will have a range of 350 kilometres and will be based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology, similar to that used in the Meteor.





The Gandiva is expected to provide India with ultra‑long‑range capability, enabling engagement of high‑value targets such as AWACS and aerial refuelling aircraft deep inside contested airspace. The ASTRA family of missiles is intended to replace Russian, French, and European air‑to‑air missiles currently in Indian service, thereby reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening indigenous capability.





China, meanwhile, has already fielded ultra‑long‑range air‑to‑air missiles. The PL‑15, with a range of 180 kilometres, has been operational for several years, while the PL‑17 and PL‑21 are reported to have ranges of up to 400 kilometres.





According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, these missiles represent a formidable challenge to regional air forces. India recovered PL‑15s fired by the Pakistani Air Force during Operation Sindoor, which failed to hit their targets and were found nearly intact on the ground. This recovery provided valuable insights into Chinese missile technology and its limitations.





The quiet unveiling of the AIM‑260 JATM demonstrates that the United States is closing the range gap with China’s PL‑15 and PL‑17, while India is simultaneously pursuing its own indigenous solutions. The ASTRA MK‑2, with a 200 kilometre reach, and the upcoming ASTRA MK‑3 Gandiva, projected at 350 kilometres using SFDR technology, place India firmly in the same league of ultra‑long‑range air‑to‑air missiles.





This trajectory reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, ensures parity with both American and Chinese advancements, and strengthens India’s strategic position in the Indo‑Pacific.





Agencies







