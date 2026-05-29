



India’s expanding defence partnerships across Eurasia and the Mediterranean are beginning to reshape the strategic landscape, particularly in relation to Turkey. Observers note that Ankara is increasingly unsettled by New Delhi’s growing footprint in regions traditionally sensitive to Turkish interests.





The phrase “you reap what you sow” has been invoked by commentators to describe how Turkey’s own geopolitical manoeuvres, including its close alignment with Pakistan, are now being counterbalanced by India’s outreach to Turkey’s rivals.





Cyprus has emerged as a key player in this dynamic, expressing interest in acquiring Indian defence platforms such as the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Kamikaze drones, and other advanced systems.





The deployment of BrahMos in Cyprus would directly challenge Turkey’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine, which seeks to expand Ankara’s maritime influence in the Eastern Mediterranean. Such a move would not only bolster Cyprus’s deterrence but also strengthen Greece’s strategic position, given the close defence coordination between Athens and Nicosia.





Armenia has already established itself as a major recipient of Indian defence exports, with deals exceeding $400 million. These include Pinaka rocket systems, Swathi weapon-locating radars, and Akash surface-to-air missile systems.





For Yerevan, India has become a crucial supplier amid its ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan and the Turkey-Azerbaijan-Pakistan axis. This partnership underscores India’s willingness to support countries that find themselves at odds with Ankara’s regional ambitions.





Greece, Turkey’s traditional rival, has also been linked to potential acquisitions of Indian missile systems, including the Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) and BrahMos. Such developments, if realised, would significantly enhance Greece’s strike capabilities and further complicate Turkey’s defence calculus in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The prospect of Indian missiles in Greek hands has already triggered concern among Turkish defence analysts, who warn of a shifting balance of power.





Romania has joined the list of European nations deepening defence ties with India. A Defence Cooperation Agreement has been signed, and the inaugural Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting has taken place.





The focus areas include Black Sea security, cyber defence, maritime security, and joint exercises. This cooperation reflects India’s growing role in European security affairs, particularly in regions where Turkey also seeks influence. Romania’s engagement with India adds another layer to the emerging network of partnerships that indirectly constrain Ankara’s strategic ambitions.





Taken together, these developments illustrate how India is coolly encircling Turkey through a web of defence partnerships with Cyprus, Greece, Armenia, and Romania. Each of these relationships carries implications for Turkey’s security posture, whether in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Caucasus, or the Black Sea.





For Ankara, the growing presence of Indian defence systems in its neighbourhood represents a strategic challenge that could erode its influence and complicate its military planning.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







