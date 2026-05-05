



India’s missile ecosystem has reached a stage of maturity where the next leap forward should not necessarily be about creating entirely new missile systems, but about introducing modularity and standardisation across platforms.





This approach would allow the armed forces to scale faster, reduce duplication, and achieve greater flexibility in deployment.





The concept of modularity in missile design involves creating systems with interchangeable components such as boosters, seekers, propulsion units, and electronics.





For example, the Akash-NG surface-to-air missile could be developed with configurable boosters, enabling it to adapt to different mission profiles ranging from short-range air defence to extended coverage against high-speed aerial threats.





Such adaptability would reduce the need for multiple distinct missile variants, streamlining logistics and training.





Another key area is the convergence between surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) and air-to-air (A2A) missiles. By sharing common subsystems, India could achieve economies of scale in production and simplify maintenance.





A seeker designed for an A2A missile could be adapted for a SAM, while propulsion systems could be standardised across categories. This would not only cut costs but also accelerate the pace of upgrades, as improvements in one domain could be transferred seamlessly to another.





Shared seekers, propulsion units, and electronics would also enhance interoperability across the services. The Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy could rely on a common technological base, reducing the burden of maintaining separate inventories. This would be particularly valuable in joint operations, where standardised systems could be integrated more easily into command and control networks.





Globally, modularity has become a defining feature of advanced missile programmes. The United States and Europe have pursued family-based missile architectures, where a common core design is adapted for multiple roles.





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already demonstrated the potential of such an approach with systems like the Astra air-to-air missile, which shares design philosophies with surface-launched variants under development. Expanding this principle across the missile ecosystem would place India on par with leading defence innovators.





Standardisation also supports faster scaling of production. With common subsystems, industry partners can manufacture components in larger volumes, reducing costs and ensuring quicker delivery to the armed forces.





This is particularly important as India seeks to expand its missile arsenal to counter evolving threats from adversaries deploying hypersonic systems, stealth aircraft, and advanced electronic warfare capabilities.





Furthermore, modularity enhances export potential. International customers often seek flexible systems that can be tailored to their specific requirements. A modular missile family would allow India to offer customised solutions without the need for entirely new designs, strengthening its position in the global defence market.





The push for modularity and standardisation aligns with India’s broader strategy of indigenisation under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By consolidating research and development efforts into shared technologies, DRDO and private industry can avoid duplication, focus resources more effectively, and accelerate innovation. This would also reduce dependency on foreign suppliers, ensuring greater strategic autonomy.





In essence, India’s missile ecosystem is at a crossroads. The path ahead lies not in multiplying new designs but in rationalising existing ones through modularity and standardisation.





This approach promises less duplication, more flexibility, and faster scaling, ensuring that India’s missile forces remain agile, cost-effective, and future-ready in an increasingly complex security environment.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







