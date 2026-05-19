India is due to receive the fourth S-400 air-defence squadron from Russia this week, bolstering the Indian Air Force’s long-range aerial shield. Covering transport logistics, deployment sites, Operation Sindoor, and planned future purchases, here’s a complete briefing on India’s "Sudarshan Chakra" defence system.





This marks a significant milestone in a procurement deal signed in October 2018 valued at approximately US$ 5.43 billion for five squadrons. Three squadrons are already operational across strategically sensitive sectors, and the fifth is expected later this year or possibly in 2027 depending on logistical timelines.





Following its combat-tested performance during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, India has reportedly decided to pursue an additional five squadrons along with 280 interceptor missiles, potentially expanding its inventory to ten squadrons.





The S-400 has become critical for India due to its ability to detect, track, and engage multiple aerial threats simultaneously over long ranges. Its longest-range missile, the 40N6E, can target aircraft and airborne assets up to 400 kilometres away, enabling India to engage high-value enemy platforms deep inside its own operational space.





The system can counter fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, stealth platforms, drones, and precision-guided munitions, offering versatility unmatched by many Western systems.





Integrated into India’s IACCS, the S-400 functions as a central node within a layered defence structure alongside indigenous systems like Akash and MRSAM, ensuring efficient allocation of interceptors during saturation attacks. Future integration with Project Kusha will further enhance India’s air defence capabilities.





The system employs multiple interceptor missiles tailored for different threats: the 40N6E for strategic airborne assets, the 48N6 for fighters and ballistic missiles, the 9M96E2 for cruise missiles and stealth aircraft, and the 9M96E for low-flying drones and precision-guided munitions.





Transporting these squadrons from Russia involves complex logistics, with components shipped via cargo vessels, unloaded at Indian ports, and moved through rail and road convoys under heavy security.





Deployment delays were caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, semiconductor shortages, and sanctions disrupting financial transactions. India and Russia adapted by using Rupee-Rouble trade mechanisms and alternative currencies. Russia has since scaled up production, enabling the fourth squadron’s dispatch.





India’s deployments have been strategically placed: one near the Siliguri Corridor to secure the Northeast, another at Pathankot covering Jammu, Kashmir, and Punjab, and others protecting Rajasthan and Gujarat.





The fourth squadron will strengthen the western sector. During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 transitioned from deterrence to active combat use, reportedly intercepting a high-value target at 314 kilometres and neutralising a JF-17 fighter at nearly 200 kilometres. It forced adversary support aircraft to operate deep within their own territory, limiting coordination. Despite heavy electronic warfare and saturation attacks, including 60 CM-400AKG missiles aimed at Indian batteries, the system remained operational.





Globally, Russia remains the largest operator, with confirmed interceptions of Western-supplied ATACMS missiles in Ukraine. China acquired the system in 2014, deploying it along coastal sectors to extend coverage over the Taiwan Strait and East China Sea. Turkey’s purchase in 2017 strained relations with NATO and led to its removal from the F-35 program.





Belarus operates the system in coordination with Russia, while Iran is believed to have received advanced components. Interest from countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and Serbia has been tempered by Western sanctions pressure, with Saudi Arabia shifting focus to American Patriot PAC-3 systems. India has also discussed Russia’s advanced S-500 Prometheus system.





The S-400 deal underscores India-Russia defence ties, which have evolved from procurement to co-development. Joint ventures include BrahMos Aerospace, producing supersonic cruise missiles for domestic and export markets, and AK-203 rifle production in Amethi.





Cooperation extends to modernising India’s Su-30MKI fleet with upgraded radar, avionics, and electronic warfare systems. Plans for a localised S-400 maintenance hub in India will reduce reliance on Russia for servicing, enhancing operational readiness and self-reliance.





Agencies







