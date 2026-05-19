



Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the third India‑Nordic Summit in Oslo on Tuesday, where he emphasised that democracy, rule of law and a shared commitment to multilateralism make India and the Nordic countries “natural partners.”





The summit was hosted by Norway and brought together leaders from all five Nordic nations, including Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.





This marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Norway in forty‑three years, underscoring the historic nature of the engagement.





In his joint statement, Prime Minister Modi lauded the expanding research and innovation linkages between India and the Nordic region, highlighting the importance of skill development and seamless talent mobility in unlocking new economic opportunities.





He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Norwegian Prime Minister for hosting the summit and warmly welcomed his European counterparts. Modi noted that the advanced technological and educational frameworks of the Nordic countries provide a strong basis for resilient knowledge‑sharing ecosystems, which India is keen to leverage.





The summit served as a crucial follow‑up to earlier editions, beginning with the inaugural meeting in Stockholm in 2018 and the second in Copenhagen in 2022. Building on this foundation, the third summit featured multi‑sector negotiations aimed at converting agreements into actionable growth.





Discussions centred on sustainable economic security, resilient supply chains, and the implementation of the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the India‑EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The Ministry of External Affairs stressed that Modi’s visit would provide fresh impetus to bilateral trade and investment ties with the Nordic countries.





By grounding the relationship in shared governance philosophies, Modi underscored how common ideals serve as a springboard for deeper strategic alignment. The summit also highlighted India’s interest in collaborating on green hydrogen, Arctic cooperation, the blue economy, defence, and innovation, areas that have been gaining prominence in India’s broader Indo‑Pacific strategy. The high‑level interactions reflected India’s determination to forge future‑ready collaborations with nations that excel in sustainability and advanced technology.





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Oslo after completing bilateral engagements in Sweden, where he elevated ties to a Strategic Partnership and launched initiatives such as the Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0 and the India‑Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor.





His Nordic engagements form part of a wider five‑nation tour covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from 15 to 20 May. Following the conclusion of his engagements in Norway, Modi will travel to Italy for the final leg of his visit, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening India‑EU cooperation and expanding defence and industrial partnerships.





The summit reaffirmed India’s growing role in Europe’s strategic landscape, with Modi positioning India as a reliable partner in building sustainable, secure, and innovative frameworks for the future.





The emphasis on democracy, rule of law, and multilateralism provided a strong philosophical anchor for the partnership, while the economic and technological dimensions underscored the practical benefits of closer collaboration.





ANI







