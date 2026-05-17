



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during his three‑day visit to New Delhi for the BRICS foreign ministers’ conclave, stated that India could play a greater role in bringing peace to West Asia.





He emphasised that India’s strong relations with nearly all countries in the region and its good reputation made it well placed to contribute constructively to easing tensions.





Araghchi welcomed any positive Indian role in promoting peace and security, noting that Tehran would appreciate such involvement. His remarks coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Abu Dhabi that India was ready to extend all possible support to restore peace in the region.





Araghchi was sharply critical of Washington, describing mistrust as the main obstacle preventing diplomatic progress between Tehran and the United States. He explained that contradictory signals from Washington had deepened Iranian scepticism and doubts about American seriousness in negotiations.





He stressed that Iran would only move forward if convinced that the US genuinely sought a fair and balanced agreement. He reiterated that Iran had no trust in the Americans, calling this the central hurdle in any diplomatic effort.





The Iranian minister accused the United States and Israel of launching unprovoked aggression against Iran while negotiations were underway. He said Iran had been the victim of such acts but maintained that while he was optimistic about diplomacy, the possibility of returning to full‑scale war could not be ignored. He underlined that Iran was prepared both for renewed fighting and for diplomatic engagement, signalling readiness on both fronts.





Araghchi revealed that he had held discussions with Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on issues including the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. He described the positions of India and Iran as close, with shared concerns and interests in the region. He characterised the situation around the Strait of Hormuz as very complicated, noting Tehran’s efforts to ensure safe passage for ships. The waterway remains critical as nearly 20 per cent of global petroleum supplies transit through it, and Iran’s blockade has disrupted energy markets worldwide.





On the economic front, Araghchi offered to resume oil exports to India, recalling that India had been a major customer of Iranian oil before US sanctions halted imports. He said Tehran was ready to sell energy to India again, highlighting that bilateral trade had exceeded USD 20 billion annually before sanctions intensified.





He also expressed hope that India would continue developing the strategically important Chabahar Port project despite uncertainty over US sanctions exemptions. The port is seen as a vital connectivity initiative linking India with Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan.





Araghchi suggested that trade volumes between the two countries could quickly recover if sanctions were lifted, underscoring Iran’s determination to keep diplomatic and economic channels with India open even as conflict in West Asia continues to reshape alliances and global energy markets.

















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