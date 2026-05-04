



Israel has formally approved the acquisition of two new fighter squadrons—one of F-35 Lightning-II aircraft and one of F-15IA fighters—in a multi‑billion dollar deal with Lockheed Martin and Boeing.





The procurement, cleared by the Ministerial Committee on Procurement, is part of a wider military modernisation programme worth 350 billion shekels ($119 billion) aimed at strengthening Israel’s air power for the coming decade.





The Israeli Ministry of Defence announced that the deal involves the purchase of a fourth squadron of F-35s and a second squadron of F-15IA fighters. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026 and continue into the early to mid‑2030s. The new aircraft will serve as a cornerstone of the Israel Defence Forces’ long‑term force development, ensuring strategic air superiority against evolving regional threats.





Defence Minister Israel Katz emphasised that lessons from the recent war with Iran demonstrated the decisive role of the Israeli Air Force in national security. He stated that the campaign reinforced the need to press forward with force build‑up to guarantee air dominance for decades.





The ministry’s director general, Amir Baram, added that alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, Israel must act now to secure its military edge ten years from now and beyond. He highlighted that Operation Roaring Lion against Iran underscored the importance of the US‑Israel strategic partnership and the enduring relevance of advanced air power.





The procurement is part of a broader modernisation plan that envisages a future fleet of approximately 100 F‑35s, more than 100 upgraded F‑16s, and at least 50 F‑15IA fighters. Israel currently operates around 50 F‑35s, with deliveries ongoing.





In January 2026, three additional F‑35I aircraft arrived at Nevatim Air Force Base, bringing the fleet to 48 of the 50 jets already purchased. A further 25 F‑35s ordered in 2023 are scheduled for delivery beginning in 2028.





Similarly, Israel ordered 25 F‑15IA jets in 2024, with the first deliveries expected in 2031. Boeing secured an $8.6 billion contract covering these aircraft, with an option for 25 more.





The F‑35 squadron will provide stealth, sensor fusion, and advanced electronic warfare capabilities, while the F‑15IA squadron will deliver heavy payload capacity, long‑range strike capability, and integration of next‑generation systems. Together, they represent a technological leap, enabling autonomous flight features, expanded operational reach, and enhanced survivability in contested environments.





The procurement push comes against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions. Israel has conducted operations against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, while also participating in joint US‑Israel strikes on Iran earlier this year.





The Defence Ministry confirmed that shipments carrying 6,500 tons of military equipment, including thousands of munitions and JLTV combat vehicles, recently arrived from the United States to support Israel’s immediate wartime needs.





This acquisition marks a significant step in Israel’s long‑term military modernisation strategy, ensuring that the IDF retains its qualitative edge in the region. It also reinforces the depth of the US‑Israel defence relationship, with both Lockheed Martin and Boeing playing central roles in supplying advanced combat aircraft tailored to Israel’s operational requirements.





Agencies







