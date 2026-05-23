



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the trajectory of India-US relations.





The discussions were wide-ranging, with energy security, trade tensions, defence cooperation and Indo-Pacific strategy dominating the agenda. Both leaders reaffirmed the strength of bilateral ties, underlining the importance of sustained progress in the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





According to the official release, Secretary Rubio briefed the Prime Minister on the growing momentum in cooperation across a broad strategic landscape. The talks spanned defence collaboration, emerging technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity initiatives, education partnerships and expanding people-to-people ties.





This comprehensive agenda reflected the deepening engagement between the two nations at a time of global uncertainty.





Rubio assured Modi that Washington would not allow Iran to “hold the global energy market hostage,” stressing that American energy supplies could provide India with a crucial alternative. This assurance came against the backdrop of soaring fuel prices and supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing Iran conflict and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. For New Delhi, the promise of stable energy supplies was particularly significant as it sought to secure economic and energy stability.





The talks also carried geopolitical weight ahead of the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting involving India, the United States, Japan and Australia. Rubio emphasised his commitment to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region alongside Australia, India and Japan, signalling Washington’s intent to strengthen strategic alignment within the Quad framework. This message reinforced the shared vision of countering regional challenges and maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific.





Rubio reflected on recent bilateral achievements, highlighting the growing flow of investments aimed at advancing President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi’s ambitious “Mission 500” target, which seeks to double India-US trade by 2030.





The initiative underscores the economic dimension of the partnership, complementing the defence and strategic cooperation already underway. The discussions also touched upon connectivity and education, broadening the scope of collaboration beyond traditional security concerns.





After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi described the discussions as productive and reaffirmed the growing strategic alignment between New Delhi and Washington.





In a post on X, he noted that India and the United States would continue to work closely for the global good, emphasising the importance of regional and global peace and security. His remarks captured the optimism surrounding the partnership and its potential to address pressing global challenges.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor revealed that Rubio had extended an invitation to the Prime Minister on behalf of President Donald Trump to visit the White House. This gesture added a symbolic dimension to the talks, signalling Washington’s intent to elevate the partnership further. The invitation is expected to pave the way for high-level engagements in the near future, reinforcing the strategic bond between the two nations.





Rubio’s India itinerary reflected both strategic and symbolic priorities. He began his four-day visit in Kolkata, where he visited Mother House and a children’s home, before flying to New Delhi for talks with the Indian leadership.





His tour will also take him to Agra and Jaipur, blending high-level diplomacy with cultural outreach. This approach highlights Washington’s effort to deepen engagement with India on multiple fronts, combining strategic dialogue with gestures of goodwill.





The high-level talks came at a turbulent moment for the global economy, with geopolitical fault lines widening across the region. For India, the meeting offered an opportunity to secure stability amid mounting challenges.





For Washington, it was a chance to recalibrate ties with New Delhi after months of friction over tariffs, Russian oil imports and remarks by President Trump on India-Pakistan tensions. The discussions in Delhi thus marked an important step in shaping the future of the India-US partnership.





Agencies







