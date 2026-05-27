



Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has once again cast doubt on Pakistan’s neutrality in the ongoing ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran, describing Islamabad’s role as “more than problematic.”





His concerns stem from what he called Pakistan’s “animosity” towards Israel and allegations that Iranian military aircraft are being housed at Pakistani air bases. Graham argued that such actions and rhetoric undermine Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator in sensitive negotiations.





The renewed criticism followed remarks by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who rejected US President Donald Trump’s push for Islamabad to join the Abraham Accords. Asif stated that Pakistan would not support any agreement that conflicted with the country’s “fundamental ideologies.”





In an interview with Samaa TV, he emphasised that Pakistan’s position was clear, declaring, “Personally, I don’t think we should join any such accord that clashes with our fundamental ideologies.”





He questioned Israel’s reliability, saying, “How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?”





He further underscored Pakistan’s refusal to recognise Israel by pointing to the country’s passport policy, noting that Pakistan is the only nation whose passports do not even include Israel’s name.





Graham seized upon these remarks, warning that Pakistan’s sentiments towards Israel remain fresh despite the clip being a year old. He demanded an immediate answer from Islamabad regarding its official position on Trump’s call to join the Abraham Accords.





He described the defence minister’s comments as “disturbing” and reiterated that Pakistan’s hostility towards Israel, combined with its alleged cooperation with Iran, makes its role as mediator highly questionable.





President Trump, meanwhile, has been pressing for a broader regional settlement tied to the potential deal with Tehran. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, he described the proposed arrangement as a “Historic Event” for the Middle East.





He urged countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain to sign onto the Abraham Accords simultaneously once a deal with Iran is reached. Trump insisted that negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely” but warned that failure to secure an agreement could lead to renewed conflict, “Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before.”





He stressed that Saudi Arabia and Qatar should immediately join the accords, with other nations following suit.





The Abraham Accords, signed in 2020, marked a landmark US-mediated agreement that normalised diplomatic, economic, and security ties between Israel and several Arab states. Trump’s current push seeks to expand the accords to include more Muslim and Arab nations, framing it as a cornerstone of regional peace.





However, Pakistan’s rejection highlights the deep ideological and political divides that continue to complicate efforts at broader reconciliation in the Middle East.





ANI







