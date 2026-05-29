



Indian semiconductor start-up Netrasemi has confirmed that its flagship AI chipset, the A2000, has successfully achieved silicon bring-up and is preparing for commercial production in 2026.





Backed by Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures, and supported by the government’s Design Linked Incentive (DLI) programme, the chip is designed for smart cameras, drones, robotics, and industrial automation, marking a major milestone in India’s edge AI ecosystem.





Netrasemi, headquartered in Kerala, has announced that its A2000 system-on-chip (SoC) is now production-ready after completing the critical silicon bring-up stage. This process validates all functions of the chip as designed, following tape-out and sample fabrication.





Only after this milestone can commercial production commence, and Netrasemi has confirmed that mass production will begin later this year at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using its advanced 12-nanometre technology node.





The chip is smaller than the one planned for fabrication at TATA Electronics’ upcoming facility in Dholera, Gujarat, highlighting India’s growing semiconductor design capabilities even as fabrication remains overseas.





The A2000 integrates multiple functions on a single semiconductor, enabling real-time video analytics and on-device AI processing. Its architecture combines proprietary hardware acceleration IPs with domain-specific optimisations, tailored for compact, power- and cost-sensitive edge devices.





This makes it particularly suitable for applications such as surveillance through drones and CCTVs, robotics, intelligent video gateways, and industrial automation. By embedding AI directly at the edge, the chip reduces reliance on cloud processing, ensuring faster response times and enhanced security.





The company is already collaborating with several leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for early sample evaluations, co-development projects, and advanced R&D initiatives. These partnerships are expected to accelerate adoption across sectors where real-time AI is critical.





Netrasemi’s co-founder and CEO, Jyothis Indirabhai, emphasised that their SoCs go beyond conventional AI and ML integration, offering high-performance edge AI capabilities without compromising on power efficiency.





Financially, Netrasemi has raised a total of ₹125 crore in funding, including ₹107 crore in a Series A round led by Zoho Corporation and Unicorn India Ventures.





The company was also one of the first four start-ups selected under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s DLI scheme in 2023, receiving ₹15 crore in support. The DLI program aims to strengthen India’s semiconductor design ecosystem by providing financial incentives and infrastructure support, and Netrasemi’s progress is seen as a flagship example of its success.





The firm has also benefited from additional support under the Chips to Start-Up (C2S) Program, which provides access to advanced design tools and academic collaboration opportunities.





Founded in 2020, Netrasemi has positioned itself as a deep-tech venture focused on edge AI. Its roadmap includes not only the A2000 but also future chipsets such as the R1000 AI/ML microcontroller unit for IoT sensors and the A4000 edge AI server chip, both under development with MeitY support.





These initiatives reflect the company’s ambition to build a comprehensive family of indigenous AI chips for diverse applications, from consumer devices to industrial systems.





The commercialisation of the A2000 represents a significant step in India’s semiconductor journey. While fabrication is still dependent on overseas foundries, the design and IP ownership remain firmly Indian, contributing to the country’s long-term goal of technological sovereignty.





With growing investor confidence, government backing, and OEM collaborations, Netrasemi is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s edge AI future.





PTI







