



Pune-based defence firm NIBE Limited has announced the successful completion of the no-cost, no-commitment demonstration of its loitering munition system, Vayu Astra, with a range of 100 kilometres.





The trials were conducted at Pokhran in Rajasthan on 18 and 19 April, and at Joshimath (Malari) in Uttarakhand on 26 and 27 April.





The Vayu Astra-1 loitering munition, specifically the anti-personnel variant, carried out its first demonstration at the Pokhran range, equipped with a 10 kilogram warhead. In line with the Ministry of Defence’s procurement process, these trials were conducted on a no-cost, no-commitment basis, meaning the government neither pays for nor commits to purchasing the product after testing.





During the Pokhran trials, the system successfully struck its target at a distance of 100 kilometres in a single attempt, achieving a circular error probable of less than one metre. It also demonstrated advanced features such as abort-attack and re-attack capability. The company noted that the loitering munition is based on an Israeli design.





In addition, anti-armour night strike trials were conducted, where the system engaged targets using an infrared camera. It achieved a hit within a two-metre circular error probable in a single attempt. Another key capability demonstrated was the handover of control from the ground control station to a forward control segment at a distance of 70 kilometres.





At Joshimath (Malari), Uttarakhand, the Vayu Astra-1 was tested for high-altitude endurance. The system reportedly flew for more than 90 minutes and completed missions at an altitude exceeding 14,000 feet. The trials also highlighted its recovery capability, allowing the munition to be reused for subsequent flights after mission completion.





Separately, NIBE Limited announced on 20 May the successful test-firing of its Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher system. These trials were conducted at the Interim Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, on 18 and 19 May. The company confirmed that all mission objectives were met with exceptional precision.





The successful demonstrations follow a critical purchase order awarded to NIBE Limited in January 2026 under the Indian Army’s Emergency Procurement window. This contract accelerated the development and supply of the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher, along with dedicated rockets of 150 kilometre and 300 kilometre ranges.





These consecutive achievements underscore NIBE Limited’s growing role in India’s defence modernisation efforts, particularly in the domains of loitering munitions and rocket artillery systems. The trials also reflect the increasing emphasis on indigenous development and rapid deployment of advanced weapon systems to meet operational requirements.





ANI







