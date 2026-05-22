



The United States and India have both announced major initiatives to advance low-cost missile programmes, drawing lessons from recent conflicts such as the war in Iran.





Washington has finalised a framework with Anduril Industries to deliver at least 3,000 Barracuda-500M surface-launched cruise missiles by 2029, with initial deliveries expected in 2027.





These missiles are designed for high-volume coordinated strikes, offering a range of 1,000 kilometres and a 100-pound payload. The emphasis is on affordability and scalability, addressing the challenges of sustaining long-term operations without excessive financial strain.





India is pursuing a parallel track through its forthcoming Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026, which introduces a Low Cost Capital Acquisition policy. This initiative will prioritise drones, rockets and missile systems to achieve mass-effect capabilities similar to those sought by the United States.





The move reflects India’s determination to strengthen its defence posture while ensuring that procurement remains financially sustainable. By focusing on low-cost systems, India aims to maintain readiness and operational tempo in high-intensity scenarios without exhausting resources.





The shift towards affordable and scalable strike weapons is rooted in the lessons of recent conflicts. The United States’ reliance on Tomahawk and JASSM missiles in Iran, each costing around $2.6 million, highlighted the financial burden of replacing high-end munitions.





Sustaining operations against peer adversaries requires a robust industrial base capable of producing weapons at scale and at lower cost. Both nations are therefore investing in systems that balance capability with affordability, ensuring that stockpiles can be replenished quickly and efficiently.





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed trials of the ULPGM-V3, a drone-launched precision missile with both air-to-air and air-to-ground capabilities.





The missile is now ready for serial production, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence ecosystem. Featuring modular warheads and advanced seekers, the ULPGM-V3 aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasises self-reliance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the achievement as a strategic breakthrough, reinforcing India’s focus on versatile, cost-effective systems that can be deployed across multiple platforms.





The United States has also been compelled to rethink its procurement strategies following Operation Epic Fury. During the campaign, US forces lost at least 42 aircraft and incurred operational costs of $29 billion, much of which was spent on equipment repair and replacement.





These losses, which included advanced fighters, drones and support aircraft, underscored the need for affordable replenishment options. Expanding production of mass-producible munitions like the Barracuda-500M is seen as a way to maintain readiness in future conflicts without placing excessive strain on defence budgets.





Together, these initiatives highlight a broader strategic shift. Both the United States and India recognise that future wars will demand sustained operations at scale, and that affordability will be as critical as technological sophistication. By investing in low-cost, high-volume missile systems, they are preparing to meet the demands of prolonged high-intensity conflict while safeguarding their industrial bases and financial stability.





Curated By IDN







