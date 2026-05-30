



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a significant meeting in Moscow with Nikolai Patrushev, Aide to the Russian President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia.





The discussions centred on reviewing progress in bilateral initiatives across the maritime and defence sectors. Both sides assessed the status of proposals that had been discussed during Patrushev’s visit to New Delhi in November 2025, with particular focus on expanding cooperation in maritime connectivity, shipbuilding, defence collaboration, and the training of sailors for operations in polar waters. The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on regional and global developments.





Earlier in the day, Doval met First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov. Their talks covered a wide range of bilateral cooperation areas, including defence, energy, space, and other fields.





They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments. As part of the programme, the Russian side organised a visit for Doval to the National Space Centre and the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Centre, showcasing Russia’s advancements in space technology and industry.





Doval also engaged with Tin Aung San, National Security Advisor of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the first International Security Forum in Moscow. Their discussions reviewed cooperation in security, defence, connectivity, and other fields, while also addressing regional developments.





It was noted that Myanmar’s NSA will be visiting India in July for the 5th BIMSTEC NSAs meeting, further strengthening regional security dialogue.





On the same day, Doval met Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, also on the sidelines of the International Security Forum.





The Embassy of India in Russia confirmed that the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy, and economic ties. They also exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting scheduled to take place in New Delhi, underlining the importance of multilateral security cooperation.





In his address at the first International Security Forum and the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow, Doval drew attention to the situation in West Asia.





He emphasised the urgent need to ensure safe and uninterrupted trade through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. He expressed concern over disruptions in oil and gas supplies, which have had a direct impact on the global economy. Doval stated that India supports all efforts aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia and restoring stability in the region.





Highlighting the fragility of the contemporary situation, Doval remarked that the ongoing tensions in West Asia continue to raise serious concerns. He noted that risks to maritime traffic and disruptions to energy infrastructures demonstrate the vulnerability of global trade routes.





Stressing the importance of uninterrupted movement of international trade, he reiterated that safe passage through waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea is essential for the global economy.





He affirmed that India stands ready to contribute constructively to efforts aimed at reducing tensions and restoring stability in the region.





ANI







