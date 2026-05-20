



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rome visit marked a decisive moment in India–Italy relations, with both sides elevating ties to a Special Strategic Partnership and reviewing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029.





The talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella focused on trade, defence, AI, critical minerals, space, clean energy, and the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).





Prime Minister Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, after completing engagements in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates.





His Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni welcomed him warmly, sharing a selfie on social media with the caption, “Welcome to Rome, my friend,” symbolising the cordiality and momentum in bilateral ties.





Prior to the formal delegation-level talks, the two leaders shared dinner and visited the iconic Colosseum, where they were seen engaging in extended discussions during a car ride and city tour, a gesture described as “car diplomacy.”





During the delegation-level meeting on Wednesday, Modi and Meloni reaffirmed that India–Italy relations have entered a decisive phase, evolving from cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership founded on shared values of freedom and democracy.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani were also present, underscoring the importance of the dialogue. The talks reviewed progress under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025–2029, which covers cooperation in trade, investment, defence, security, clean energy, science, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.





Earlier in the day, Modi called on Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The discussions spanned trade, investment, cultural linkages, and new areas of collaboration such as artificial intelligence, critical minerals, space, and nuclear energy.





Both leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, highlighting the importance of multilateral cooperation. Modi emphasised India’s readiness to work closely with Italy in emerging technologies and sustainable energy, aligning with global priorities.





The visit also included Modi’s plan to visit the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome, reinforcing India’s commitment to multilateralism and global food security. This engagement reflects India’s proactive role in addressing global challenges, particularly in agriculture and sustainability.





Economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of the partnership. Bilateral trade between India and Italy reached $16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment stood at $3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. Italy is India’s fourth-largest trading partner in Europe, and both sides are targeting the €20 billion mark in trade in the near future.





Defence and maritime security were also on the agenda, with discussions on port-related infrastructure, mobility agreements, and technology transfer. The newly laid data cable connecting Genoa to India was highlighted as a significant step in strengthening digital connectivity.





The Indian diaspora in Italy played a visible role in welcoming Modi, with cultural performances and heartfelt interactions outside his hotel in Rome. Modi expressed gratitude for their affection and commitment to strengthening India–Italy ties.





He also shared works of Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, whose art is inspired by Varanasi and Indian spiritual traditions, symbolising cultural bridges between the two nations.





This visit, the final leg of Modi’s five-nation tour, underscored India’s strategic outreach to Europe and its emphasis on building resilient partnerships in technology, energy, and security. With Italy’s strong support, the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor is expected to gain further traction, positioning both nations as pivotal players in global supply chain and connectivity frameworks.





ANI







