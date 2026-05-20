



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday, marking the fifth and final stop of his extensive five-nation tour. His arrival in the Italian capital was met with a warm reception at the airport, where he was greeted by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani.





The Prime Minister also shared heartfelt moments with members of the Indian diaspora, who had gathered to welcome him with enthusiasm and affection.





Upon reaching his hotel in Rome, PM Modi was treated to a vibrant display of India’s cultural heritage. Classical and cultural dance performances, accompanied by instrumental music, were organised in his honour, reflecting the deep bonds between the diaspora and their homeland.





The Prime Minister engaged warmly with the performers and attendees, underscoring the importance of cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral ties.





In a message shared on social media, PM Modi outlined the key focus areas of his visit to Italy. He announced that he would meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to hold discussions aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations.





He emphasised that particular attention would be given to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a strategic initiative designed to enhance connectivity and economic integration across regions. The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which serves as a comprehensive framework for collaboration, is also set to be reviewed during the visit.





The Prime Minister highlighted his upcoming visit to the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome. This engagement is intended to reinforce India’s commitment to multilateralism and global food security, reflecting the country’s proactive role in addressing pressing international challenges. India’s partnership with FAO has long been centred on sustainable agriculture, food distribution, and combating hunger worldwide.





The visit comes at a time of strong momentum in India-Italy relations. Both countries are actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, which encompasses cooperation across diverse sectors.





Trade between the two nations reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian foreign direct investment in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. Defence and security collaboration, clean energy initiatives, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges form the backbone of this partnership.





PM Modi’s arrival in Rome follows his engagements in Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Each leg of the tour has been marked by significant outcomes, ranging from cultural bonding with the diaspora to strategic agreements on trade, security, and innovation.





The Italian visit, as the concluding chapter of this tour, is expected to consolidate India’s growing influence in Europe and reaffirm its role as a key partner in global affairs.





ANI







