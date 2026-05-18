



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his visit to Sweden, describing the outcomes as adding “new momentum” to the bilateral relationship. Sweden was the third stop in his five‑nation tour, and he now heads to Norway for the 3rd India‑Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements.





This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Norway in 43 years, signalling a significant strategic pivot towards Northern Europe.





During his stay in Sweden, Modi announced several key outcomes. These included the elevation of India‑Sweden ties to a Strategic Partnership, the launch of Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0, and the establishment of the India‑Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor.





He also set an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade within the next five years. In a post on X, he emphasised that these developments would inject fresh energy into the relationship and thanked Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish government, and the people of Sweden for their warm welcome.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the strategic convergence underpinning the visit. MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George noted that this was Modi’s second bilateral visit to Sweden, following his landmark trip in 2018 when Stockholm hosted the first India‑Nordic Summit.





That earlier visit laid the foundation for the Innovation Partnership, which has since expanded into broader cooperation. George explained that the current visit reflects the growing convergence between the two countries across political dialogue, trade and investment, innovation‑led growth, resilient supply chains, defence cooperation, sustainability, green transition, emerging technologies, digitalisation, and people‑to‑people ties.









Modi also engaged with Swedish business leaders in Gothenburg, accompanied by Prime Minister Kristersson and Crown Princess Victoria. Discussions centred on enhancing economic linkages in futuristic technologies, research and development, artificial intelligence, security, and healthcare.





Modi highlighted India’s reform trajectory and the opportunities it offers in infrastructure, innovation, and technology, underscoring India’s appeal as a partner in cutting‑edge sectors.





The visit also included Modi’s participation in the European Round Table industry meeting organised by Volvo Group, where he reinforced India’s commitment to building trusted partnerships and resilient supply chains.





The outcomes of the Sweden leg of the tour are expected to strengthen India’s role in Europe’s innovation and green transition agenda, while also deepening defence and strategic cooperation.





Modi will now travel to Oslo to attend the 3rd India‑Nordic Summit on 19 May, where he will hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The summit is expected to focus on green hydrogen, Arctic cooperation, the blue economy, defence, and innovation, further consolidating India’s engagement with Northern Europe.





ANI







