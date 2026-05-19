



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with King Harald V of Norway in Oslo marked a significant reaffirmation of India-Norway ties, highlighted by the conferment of Norway’s highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit.





This engagement underscored shared democratic values, technological cooperation, and a deepening strategic partnership.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met King Harald V at the Royal Palace in Oslo on Monday, where he conveyed greetings and best wishes from the people of India. He expressed admiration for Norway’s natural beauty and emphasised the enduring friendship between the two nations, rooted in democracy, rule of law, and people-centric governance.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the meeting reflected the longstanding and growing strength of bilateral relations.





During their discussions, Modi and King Harald V reviewed the progress achieved by Indian and Norwegian companies across diverse sectors, with particular focus on new technologies. This dialogue highlighted the increasing collaboration in innovation, clean energy, and advanced industries, areas where both countries see significant potential for mutual benefit.





The luncheon hosted by King Harald V in honour of Modi further reinforced the warmth of the relationship, with the Prime Minister thanking the monarch for his gracious hospitality.





A major highlight of the visit was the conferment of the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit upon Prime Minister Modi. This distinction, the highest grade of the order, is awarded in recognition of outstanding service and contributions to strengthening ties with Norway and the international community.





Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India, describing it as a tribute to the enduring friendship between the two nations and a reflection of their shared commitment to global progress.





This meeting formed part of Modi’s broader engagements in Norway, which included talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The two leaders announced the elevation of bilateral relations to a Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on clean energy, climate action, and sustainable development.





They also launched the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, underscoring shared interests in maritime security and rules-based global order. Modi thanked Norway for its solidarity with India following the Pahalgam terror attack, and both sides reiterated their commitment to peaceful resolution of conflicts, including those in Ukraine and West Asia.





Modi’s Oslo visit was historically significant, being the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Norway in 43 years. It also coincided with the upcoming India-Nordic Summit, where leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway will convene to discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, Arctic affairs, the blue economy, defence, and innovation.





Modi’s engagements in Oslo, including his participation in the India-Norway Business and Research Summit, showcased opportunities for collaboration in food security, fertilisers, fisheries, shipbuilding, and clean energy investment.





The Oslo leg of Modi’s five-nation tour thus combined ceremonial recognition, strategic dialogue, and economic outreach. It reinforced India’s intent to deepen partnerships in Europe while balancing immediate energy and security concerns with long-term technological and environmental cooperation.





Modi will now proceed to Italy for the final leg of his tour, where discussions are expected to centre on fast-tracking the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and advancing defence co-production.





ANI







