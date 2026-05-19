



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Norway on 18 May 2026 underscored India’s firm commitment to diplomacy over military confrontation, as he called for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine war and the West Asian crisis.





The visit also marked a significant elevation of bilateral ties through the launch of a Green Strategic Partnership and Norway’s formal entry into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.





Prime Minister Modi, addressing a joint media briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo, stressed that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. He emphasised that both India and Norway are aligned in their belief in a rules-based international order, dialogue, and diplomacy.





Extending his remarks to the ongoing global flashpoints, he reiterated India’s support for every effort aimed at the early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and West Asia, highlighting New Delhi’s consistent stance against unilateral military action.





The discussions between the two leaders also touched upon the urgent need to reform global institutions to better address emerging challenges. Modi noted that eradicating terrorism in all its forms remains a shared commitment, recalling the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.





He expressed gratitude to Norway for standing firmly with India during that difficult period, acknowledging the solidarity shown by Oslo when his planned visit last year had to be postponed due to the attack.





A major breakthrough in maritime diplomacy was achieved as Norway formally joined the India-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Modi welcomed this integration, describing it as a catalyst for enhanced cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security, and capacity building. Both nations, as significant maritime powers, pledged to deepen collaboration in these areas, reinforcing India’s Indo-Pacific vision.





The visit also saw the formalisation of a Green Strategic Partnership between India and Norway. This partnership aims to combine India’s scale, speed, and talent with Norway’s advanced technology and capital to deliver global solutions across clean energy, climate resilience, blue economy, green shipping, digital technology, space, and Arctic research.





PM Modi described this as a development beneficial not only for both countries but for the wider international community, situating India-Europe ties within what he termed a “golden era” of cooperation.





Norwegian Prime Minister Støre, in his remarks, cautioned against the weaponisation of diplomacy, trade, and technology, urging collective resistance to rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions. He highlighted that while India and Norway may not always agree on every issue, both democracies share a strong commitment to cooperation over isolation, particularly in addressing global challenges.





He appreciated the direct diplomatic engagement between the two nations, which has helped navigate complex global issues such as the Ukraine war and the West Asian crisis.





The ceremonial dimension of the visit was equally significant. Prime Minister Modi was conferred with Norway’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, marking the 32nd international distinction awarded to him during his tenure. This recognition symbolised Norway’s appreciation of Modi’s leadership in strengthening bilateral ties and advancing global diplomacy.





The visit also included Modi’s participation in the India-Norway Business and Research Summit, where he pitched India’s reform agenda to Norwegian investors, highlighting opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, nutrition, and technology.





His engagements in Oslo formed a crucial leg of his five-nation European tour, which spans the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy, with energy security, defence cooperation, and innovation at its core.





By reinforcing India’s diplomatic principles, advancing strategic partnerships, and securing Norway’s integration into Indo-Pacific frameworks, Modi’s Norway visit has imparted fresh momentum to India’s European outreach.





It reflects New Delhi’s dual focus on immediate conflict resolution through dialogue and long-term global cooperation through institutional reform and strategic alignment.





ANI







