

Afcons Infrastructure Limited has announced its entry into the European infrastructure market with a landmark railway project in Croatia, reported ET Infra.

The company has been selected as the most suitable bidder for the rehabilitation and construction of the Dugo Selo–Novska railway route, a strategic corridor in the country’s transport network.





The project encompasses reconstruction of the existing track, construction of a second railway line, and the installation of overhead electrification, signalling, and telecommunication systems, thereby modernising the route to meet contemporary European standards.





The contract is valued at €677.07 million, excluding taxes, which translates to approximately ₹7,544 crore. This makes it the largest international order secured by Afcons Infrastructure to date, underscoring the company’s growing stature in the global infrastructure sector.





The scale and complexity of the project highlight Afcons’ ability to deliver advanced engineering solutions across diverse geographies, reinforcing its credentials as a major international player.





Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman of Afcons Infrastructure, described the development as a milestone in the company’s global journey. He emphasised that the entry into Europe reflects Afcons’ capability to execute complex, large-scale infrastructure projects and its determination to expand its footprint beyond Asia and Africa, where it has already established a strong presence. He noted that the project demonstrates Afcons’ readiness to contribute to Europe’s modernisation efforts in rail transport.





S Paramasivan, Managing Director of Afcons Infrastructure, stated that the project aligns with the vision of “Making for the World,” a philosophy that seeks to position Indian companies as global leaders in infrastructure development.





He added that this achievement strengthens India’s growing presence in international markets and showcases the country’s engineering and project management expertise on a global stage.





The Dugo Selo–Novska railway route is a critical part of Croatia’s transport system, linking key regions and serving as an important axis for passenger and freight movement. The addition of a second line and modern electrification will significantly enhance capacity, reduce travel times, and improve efficiency. The signalling and telecommunication upgrades will also bring the line in line with European Union standards, ensuring safety and reliability for future operations.





Afcons highlighted that the project underscores its long-term commitment to delivering large-scale international infrastructure projects. The company has previously executed major works in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, including metro systems, bridges, and marine infrastructure.





Its entry into Europe represents a strategic expansion that could open doors to further opportunities across the continent, particularly in the rail and transport sectors where modernisation is a priority.





This development also reflects the broader trend of Indian infrastructure companies increasingly participating in global projects, leveraging their expertise and competitive pricing to secure contracts in advanced markets. Afcons’ success in Croatia is expected to serve as a benchmark for future ventures, reinforcing India’s role in shaping international infrastructure landscapes.





ET Infra











