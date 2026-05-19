



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in Oslo on 18 May 2026 marked a historic moment, as he became the first Indian leader to visit Norway in 43 years.





He was greeted with a vibrant cultural welcome by the Indian diaspora, featuring traditional music and classical dance, alongside chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Modi, Modi’.





The visit has already elevated India-Norway ties to a Green Strategic Partnership and set the stage for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit.





The Indian diaspora in Norway turned out in large numbers to welcome Prime Minister Modi, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage through performances of Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Mohiniyattam, and Sattriya. Groups such as the Natiyalaya Dance School, which has promoted Indian traditions in Norway for nearly three decades, played a prominent role.





Modi praised these efforts, noting that such displays of heritage keep India’s culture alive abroad. He also attended a musical programme titled Saath Saath, a confluence of Indian and Western classical traditions presented by the Barratt Due Music Institute.





Upon landing at Gardermoen Airport, Modi was warmly received by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. In his remarks, Modi expressed confidence that the visit would add vigour to the India-Norway friendship.





He also announced plans to call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, underscoring the ceremonial and diplomatic importance of the trip. Later in the day, His Majesty King Harald V conferred upon Modi the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, Norway’s highest civilian honour, recognising his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.





The visit comes at a crucial juncture, following the entry into force of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in October 2025. This pact, signed after 16 years of negotiations, commits $100 billion in investments into India over 15 years, with Norway playing a key role.





Bilateral trade between India and Norway stood at $2.73 billion in 2024, while Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global has invested nearly $28 billion in Indian capital markets. Modi and Støre agreed to double bilateral trade by 2030 and signed multiple MoUs covering clean energy, digital health, space cooperation, maritime security, and Arctic research.





The leaders announced the elevation of ties to a Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on clean energy, climate resilience, blue economy, and green shipping. Norway also joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, signalling deeper maritime cooperation.





Agreements were signed on tunnel construction consultancy, carbon capture technologies, offshore wind, fisheries, aquaculture, and seafarer training. Modi invited Norway to participate in Bharat Innovates 2026 in France and proposed a bilateral Start-up Innovation Hub and Green Innovation Hackathon.





The visit also carried geopolitical weight. Modi and Støre reaffirmed support for a rules-based international order and peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Modi emphasised that no issue can be resolved through military means alone, highlighting India’s diplomatic stance.





He thanked Norway for standing with India after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which had delayed his earlier planned visit.





Looking ahead, Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on 19 May, alongside leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway.





The summit will focus on green technology, supply chain resilience, digital governance, Arctic cooperation, and defence collaboration.





With over 700 Nordic companies operating in India and 150 Indian firms present in the Nordic region, the summit is expected to deepen economic and strategic convergence, particularly in shipbuilding, renewable energy, and Arctic research.





This leg of Modi’s five-nation tour follows his successful visit to Sweden, where bilateral ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership and cultural performances highlighted Bengali traditions and Bharatanatyam. Modi described the Sweden visit as adding “new momentum” to relations, and the Norway leg is now poised to further consolidate India’s footprint in Northern Europe.





ANI











