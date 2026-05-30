



India’s PRAGATI 2026 exercise in Meghalaya has emerged as one of the most ambitious multilateral land force drills India has ever hosted, combining jungle warfare training, advanced technology demonstrations, and defence industry showcases.





It highlights India’s growing role as a net regional security provider, blending operational cooperation with strategic defence self-reliance.





Tucked away in the hills of Meghalaya, Umroi Military Station’s Joint Training Node provided the perfect setting for PRAGATI 2026. For two weeks beginning on 18 May, contingents from twelve nations — Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam — trained alongside the Indian Army.





The design of the exercise was deliberately operational, with integrated mixed teams rather than separate national contingents. Soldiers conducted ambush and counter-ambush drills in jungle terrain, practised rock craft, slithering exercises, jungle lane shooting, sniper competitions and AK-203 firing events.





Bus intervention operations, tactical planning and coordination drills were built around realistic counter-terrorism scenarios in semi-mountainous and jungle environments, reflecting the actual security challenges faced by many of these nations.





The Indian Army also deployed its K9 teams and robotic dogs, demonstrating how traditional battlefield assets and emerging technologies can be integrated. Dogs trained in explosive detection, tracking and assault operations worked alongside robotic platforms, showcasing adaptability and innovation. Informal sporting competitions such as volleyball and basketball further strengthened camaraderie among soldiers who had never operated together before.





The choice of Meghalaya was strategic. The Northeast is the physical junction between South Asia and Southeast Asia, making it a natural venue for India’s Neighbourhood First and Act East policies. PRAGATI translated these frameworks into tangible cooperation, with Vietnamese and Filipino soldiers training alongside Nepali and Sri Lankan counterparts.





The Indian Ocean connects all participating nations, and shared counter-terrorism doctrine built through joint training provides a baseline for future cooperation.





On the final two days, Indian defence companies and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) organised an exposition. Technologies showcased included unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone equipment, robotic logistics platforms, AI-enabled battlefield management tools, software-defined radios and advanced surveillance systems.





The AK-203 rifle, jointly manufactured in India, was used throughout the exercise, offering foreign troops a direct demonstration of its effectiveness. This was Atmanirbhar Bharat with strategic logic — self-reliance translated into regional relevance, lowering barriers to future defence cooperation and procurement.





India’s role as a net security provider was underscored by its track record of humanitarian and disaster relief operations. From Operation Castor and Operation Gambhir after the 2004 tsunami, to Operation Maitri in Nepal in 2015, Operation Sadbhav in Southeast Asia in 2024, Operation Rahat in Yemen, Mission Sagar during the COVID pandemic, and Operation Sagar Bandhu in Sri Lanka last year, India has consistently contributed more to regional stability than it has taken.





Unlike powers that build bases or station troops, India focuses on capacity building, training, surveillance integration, emergency response and now joint training platforms like PRAGATI.





The exercise concluded with a 72-hour validation drill, consolidating training outcomes and demonstrating operational synergy. Over 400 soldiers, including women personnel, participated in demanding drills, cultural exchanges and yoga sessions, reinforcing bonds of friendship and professional trust.





PRAGATI 2026 thus represents a milestone in India’s defence diplomacy, combining tactical readiness, technological innovation and strategic outreach to position India as a reliable partner in regional security.





Agencies







