



The Quad partners—India, Australia, Japan, and the United States—have taken a decisive step to secure the Indo-Pacific’s future by unveiling the Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework in New Delhi.





This ambitious plan seeks to mobilise up to USD 20 billion in government and private-sector support to strengthen supply chains for critical minerals, covering mining, processing, and recycling. The initiative is designed to counter global resource monopolies and ensure resilient supply chains for advanced technologies and industrial manufacturing, particularly as competition intensifies over strategic resources.





The framework will prioritise ventures with a clear Quad nexus, meaning projects located within Quad countries, operated by companies headquartered in these nations, or supplying Quad markets.





To ensure these capital-intensive ventures succeed, the grouping has proposed a wide range of support mechanisms, including export credit agencies, development finance institutions, guarantees, loans, equity participation, insurance, subsidies, and mobilisation of private capital. This comprehensive approach is intended to overcome long-standing industrial bottlenecks and accelerate the development of secure supply chains.





The initiative also places strong emphasis on regulatory cooperation. The Quad partners plan to collaborate on permitting and licensing processes, streamline regulatory timelines, and share expertise in geological mapping and resource assessment.





They also intend to coordinate measures to address non-market policies and unfair trade practices that distort critical minerals markets, thereby promoting fair competition and safeguarding strategic assets.





Sustainability and efficiency form another pillar of the framework. The Quad countries have pledged to collaborate on the recovery and recycling of critical minerals from e-waste and scrap materials. This includes investments in recycling technologies, the creation of robust collection networks, and efforts to streamline export-import procedures for recyclable materials.





By promoting innovation in recycling and recovery, the initiative aims to reduce dependence on primary mining and foster a circular economy within the Quad bloc.





Alongside this multilateral rollout, India and the United States deepened their bilateral resource partnership by signing a framework agreement on securing supply in the mining and processing of critical minerals and rare earths.





The pact was signed in New Delhi by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This agreement covers cooperation across mining, processing, recycling, and investments, with the goal of building resilient and diversified supply chains. It builds upon existing strategic synergy, including India’s participation in the US-led Pax Silica initiative and collaboration under the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE).





The high-level deliberations also addressed broader geopolitical vulnerabilities affecting global energy corridors. The Quad countries issued a joint statement on Indo-Pacific energy security, highlighting concerns over disruptions in global oil, gas, and petrochemical markets and their impact on regional stability.





To mitigate these risks, the partners announced the creation of a Quad Fuel Security Forum. This forum will coordinate cooperation on strategic petroleum systems, conduct emergency response exercises, and strengthen regional energy resilience. The statement also underscored the importance of uninterrupted trade flows through critical maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, which remains vital for global energy supplies.





By combining efforts in critical minerals, energy security, and maritime resilience, the Quad has signalled its determination to safeguard the Indo-Pacific’s strategic future. These initiatives not only address immediate supply chain vulnerabilities but also lay the foundation for long-term economic growth, technological advancement, and regional stability.





ANI







