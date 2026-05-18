



Russia’s unveiling of the two-seater Su‑57D stealth fighter has reignited Indian interest in acquiring a fifth‑generation platform, particularly as China and Pakistan advance their own stealth programs, according to a report by TOI.





The new variant directly addresses India’s long‑standing demand for a twin‑seat configuration, potentially bridging the gap until the indigenous AMCA enters service in the mid‑2030s.





A new rendering of the Su‑57D has been released by Russian military blogger Ilya Tumanov, showing an enlarged cockpit section and extended canopy to accommodate a second crew member. This development is significant because India had earlier withdrawn from the Indo‑Russian Fifth‑Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program due to disagreements over the absence of a two‑seat option.





The Su‑57D now revives that possibility, aligning with India’s operational preference for a twin‑seat aircraft to enhance mission flexibility and crew workload distribution.









India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program is not expected to deliver an operational fighter before 2034–35, although prototypes will fly earlier. This delay leaves India at a disadvantage compared to China, which has already deployed its J‑20 stealth fighters to the Tibetan plateau, and Pakistan, which is slated to acquire the Chinese‑origin J‑35.





Meanwhile, China is also testing two sixth‑generation aircraft, further widening the technological gap. Against this backdrop, Russia’s Su‑57 is being viewed as the most viable interim option, especially with Moscow offering transfer of technology and local production.





The Su‑57’s specifications highlight its advanced capabilities. It is equipped with the Byelka AESA radar and multiple supporting radars providing near‑360‑degree coverage. Integrated electronic warfare suites and sensor fusion technology enhance survivability and situational awareness.





The 101KS‑V electro‑optical targeting system allows tracking of enemy aircraft without relying solely on radar. Powered by next‑generation AL‑51 engines, the fighter promises higher thrust and improved supercruise performance. Its stealth design reduces radar visibility, while a combat range exceeding 1,200 kilometres enables long‑range air superiority and strike missions without frequent refuelling.





The aircraft is armed with a wide range of advanced weapons, including the R‑37M ultra‑long‑range air‑to‑air missile, the R‑77M dual‑pulse beyond‑visual‑range missile, the KH‑69 stealth cruise missile, and the R‑74M2 short‑range missile for dogfights. These weapons provide the Su‑57 with formidable offensive and defensive capabilities across multiple mission profiles.





The twin‑seat Su‑57D variant underscores Russia’s growing emphasis on manned‑unmanned teaming concepts. The second crew member is expected to play a crucial role in controlling the S‑70 Okhotnik stealth drone and managing overall battlefield awareness.





For India, this is particularly relevant as the Indian Air Force is pursuing network‑centric warfare and loyal wingman programs such as the CATS Warrior. The Su‑57D’s integration into such frameworks could significantly enhance India’s combat effectiveness.





The induction of the Su‑57 would markedly strengthen the Indian Air Force’s capabilities, providing a decisive edge over regional adversaries. It would also serve as a critical interim solution until the AMCA becomes operational, ensuring India does not fall behind in the evolving stealth fighter race in Asia.





The combination of powerful radars, advanced sensor suites, stealth features, and loyal wingman operations positions the Su‑57D as a transformative platform for India’s airpower modernisation.





TOI







