



Indian security forces have delivered a decisive setback to Pakistan-backed terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir, neutralising several top Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders and dismantling infiltration attempts, cyber modules, and entrenched militant hideouts.





The coordinated operations have sharply reduced cross-border communication and forced terrorists into hiding, signalling a major disruption in their command and control structure.





In recent months, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and central agencies have intensified their anti-terror grid, combining surveillance, intelligence-led strikes, and precision encounters.





This sustained pressure has resulted in the elimination of multiple high-value Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives, including notorious figures such as Adil, a Pakistani national and close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah.





Adil, who had evaded capture for over eighteen months while orchestrating attacks from caves and hideouts in Kishtwar, was neutralised in Operation Trashi-1 after a week-long joint effort. His death is seen as a significant weakening of militant networks in the region.





Parallel to ground operations, security forces have foiled infiltration bids along the Line of Control. In Rajouri’s Gambhir sector, troops intercepted heavily armed infiltrators, capturing a Pakistani national identified as Mohammad Arib Ahmed, who acted as a guide for the JeM group.





Evidence recovered, including Pakistani currency and mobile phones, confirmed direct involvement of handlers across the border, with interrogation revealing coordination by Pakistan Army officers. Such interdictions have disrupted attempts to replenish militant ranks and smuggle arms into Indian territory.





The crackdown has also extended into the digital domain. Counter Intelligence Kashmir, working with national agencies, dismantled a Pakistan-backed cyber jihad cell led by Jaish handler Abdullah Ghazi.





Operating from a safehouse in Pakistan, Ghazi ran a sophisticated online recruitment and radicalisation ecosystem, targeting vulnerable Kashmiri youth through encrypted apps and proxy identities. Advanced geo-tracking and surveillance enabled Indian agencies to expose and neutralise this digital module, marking the fifth such network dismantled in recent years.





This has curtailed Pakistan’s reliance on cyber-radicalisation as a substitute for dwindling local recruitment.





Since the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, the operational landscape in Jammu and Kashmir has shifted significantly. Data indicates that thirty terrorists have been neutralised in nineteen counter-terror operations, with security forces dictating the tempo rather than reacting to militant offensives.





The absence of sustained terrorist-initiated attacks from Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammed underscores the disruption of their operational capabilities. The tightening of the counter-terror grid has ensured that encounters are now driven by state action, reflecting both tactical effectiveness and strategic deterrence.





The combined impact of these measures has forced militants into hiding, reduced their ability to communicate with handlers in Pakistan, and dismantled both physical and digital infrastructure supporting terrorism.





The neutralisation of commanders, foiling of infiltration attempts, and exposure of cyber jihad cells collectively represent a major blow to Pakistan-backed terror networks in Jammu and Kashmir.





Security agencies believe these successes will have enduring effects, weakening militant morale and preventing the reconstitution of their operational strength.





ANI







