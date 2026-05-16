



Shree Refrigerations Limited has secured a significant order valued at approximately ₹9.75 crore from Kongsberg Maritime for the supply, installation and commissioning of cooling systems for Fleet Support Ships currently under construction in India.





This contract is directly linked to the Fleet Support Ship programme, which is being executed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam and Larsen & Toubro’s shipyards, and represents another step in strengthening India’s naval logistics and support infrastructure.





The scope of the order covers cooling systems associated with Replenishment at Sea (RAS) and Fluid Acquisition & Distribution Systems (FAS) applications. These systems are critical to ensuring reliable thermal management performance in demanding marine operating environments.





Their role is to support operational equipment linked to replenishment and fluid distribution functions onboard Fleet Support Ships, where uninterrupted reliability and operational continuity are essential for sustained deployments.





This latest contract further consolidates Shree Refrigerations’ position in India’s naval shipbuilding sector, where demand for specialised HVAC and refrigeration systems has been rising in parallel with defence modernisation programs.





The company emphasised that the package aligns with its focus on marine cooling and refrigeration systems engineered for naval and mission-critical infrastructure applications, underscoring its commitment to supporting indigenous defence capability development.





Shree Refrigerations already has a substantial naval order pipeline, currently executing three major Fleet Support Ship contracts with a combined value of approximately ₹195.37 crore. These projects involve the supply of Magnetic Bearing Compressor based air conditioning plants, refrigeration plants and HVAC systems specifically developed for naval requirements.





The company has steadily built capabilities in marine HVAC and refrigeration technologies, catering to both defence and industrial sectors, with a portfolio that includes cooling and thermal management systems designed for demanding operating conditions across shipbuilding and infrastructure applications.





India’s defence manufacturing sector continues to witness increasing localisation efforts, particularly in naval shipbuilding and onboard equipment systems. Companies such as Shree Refrigerations are playing a growing role in supplying specialised engineering systems for indigenous capability development and strategic manufacturing.





The order from Kongsberg Maritime adds to Shree Refrigerations’ existing naval project pipeline and reflects ongoing procurement activity in support systems for Fleet Support Ships being constructed at Indian shipyards. It also highlights the collaborative nature of India’s naval modernisation, where domestic firms are partnering with international technology providers to deliver advanced solutions for mission-critical applications.





The successful execution of this contract will not only reinforce Shree Refrigerations’ standing in the defence sector but also contribute to India’s broader objective of self-reliance in defence production.





By integrating advanced cooling and thermal management technologies into Fleet Support Ships, the company is directly supporting the operational endurance and sustainability of the Indian Navy’s blue-water fleet, thereby enhancing maritime security and strategic reach.





Agencies







