



India’s first Made-in-India Airbus C295 has been rolled out from Tata’s Vadodara facility nearly four months ahead of schedule, marking a historic shift in India’s defence manufacturing by breaking HAL’s monopoly and empowering private-sector aerospace production.





The aircraft, part of a ₹21,935 crore program, will soon join the Indian Air Force fleet, enhancing tactical airlift capability in rugged terrains and signalling India’s rise as a sovereign aerospace power.





The rollout of the first India-made C295 from Tata Advanced Systems Limited’s Final Assembly Line in Vadodara represents a watershed moment in India’s defence industrial ecosystem.





For decades, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited dominated military aircraft production, but this milestone marks the first time a private Indian company has established and operationalised a full-scale military aircraft production line.





The program is part of India’s acquisition of 56 C295s, with 16 delivered from Spain in fly-away condition and the remaining 40 being manufactured domestically. Over 85% of structural work and final assembly is being performed in India, including the production of 13,000 detail parts and sub-assemblies.





The C295 is a modern twin-turboprop tactical transport aircraft that replaces the ageing Avro-748 fleet. It is optimised for operations in high-altitude and rugged environments such as Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and the Northeast. Unlike the Avro, which has only side doors, the C295 features a rear ramp that facilitates paratrooper jumps and enables rapid loading and unloading of artillery pieces and light vehicles.





It can carry up to 9.5 tonnes of cargo, 70 troops, or 48 paratroopers, and supports reconnaissance, para-drops, medical evacuation with 24 stretchers, and humanitarian relief missions.





Its short take-off and landing capability allows operations from strips as short as 320–670 metres, making it ideal for Himalayan Advanced Landing Grounds such as Daulat Beg Oldi, Nyoma, Fukche, and Chushul.





Operationally, the C295 offers a cruise speed of around 260 knots, a range of 5,000 km, and endurance of up to 11 hours, enhancing rapid deployment and logistics sustainment. It complements heavy lifters like the Boeing C-17 Globemaster-III, which has a payload capacity of 77.5 tonnes compared to the C295’s 9.25 tonnes. While the Globemaster is suited for strategic heavy-lift missions, the C295 fills the critical medium tactical niche, excelling in austere environments where larger aircraft cannot operate.





Globally, the C295 has proven itself as a reliable workhorse, with more than 300 aircraft contracted and over 610,000 fleet flight hours accumulated.





Operated by over 36 nations, including Spain, Egypt, Poland, and Brazil, it has demonstrated versatility in extreme conditions ranging from deserts to high-altitude bases. Notably, the US Air Force deployed the C295 in combat search-and-rescue missions to extract pilots from Iran, underscoring its operational credibility.





The Vadodara facility, inaugurated in October 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is India’s first private-sector military aircraft manufacturing line. It integrates structural assembly, systems integration, avionics installation, testing, and certification support.





The program involves 37 Indian suppliers and 21 certified specialised manufacturing processes, generating thousands of skilled jobs, including up to 3,000 direct positions at the facility. TATA Advanced Systems handles manufacturing, assembly, testing, and long-term maintenance, giving India sovereign capacity to eventually export aircraft and participate more deeply in the global aerospace supply chain.





This achievement validates India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” push in defence manufacturing, demonstrating that private industry can deliver complex aerospace projects ahead of schedule.





It signals India’s transition from licensed assembly to high-value aerospace production, strengthening resilience, reducing dependence on imports, and positioning the country as a serious contender in global aviation manufacturing.





Agencies







