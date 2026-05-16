



Russia has openly suggested that India could replace Pakistan as the long‑term mediator in US‑Iran tensions, citing New Delhi’s diplomatic experience, BRICS presidency, and energy dependence on the Gulf.





Lavrov’s remarks came during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, where he emphasised India’s ability to engage Iran and Arab states constructively while accusing unnamed nations of deepening hostility in West Asia.





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Pakistan is currently facilitating urgent dialogue between Washington and Tehran, but India could assume a broader, sustained role in easing tensions. He highlighted India’s vast diplomatic experience and growing global influence, noting that as BRICS chair and a major energy consumer, New Delhi has a direct interest in maintaining stability in West Asia.





Lavrov suggested India could invite Iran and the United Arab Emirates to begin conversations aimed at reducing hostilities, particularly given the risks of disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.





Lavrov underlined that BRICS as an organisation should not formally act as a mediator, but individual member states could contribute to dialogue. He stressed that India, with its current presidency, was well placed to engage regional stakeholders.





He also accused certain countries of attempting to instil aggression and hostility between Iran and Arab neighbours, asserting that Russia was working towards reducing tensions. He described the conflict as stemming from “unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel,” reiterating Moscow’s position that diplomacy and dialogue are the only viable paths forward.





The remarks coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates as part of a five‑nation tour aimed at strengthening India’s strategic, economic and energy partnerships. Modi’s engagements in the Gulf underscored India’s direct interest in securing energy supplies and maintaining stability in the region.





Lavrov confirmed that Modi would also travel to Russia later this year for the BRICS summit, reaffirming the importance of India‑Russia cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral contexts.





The broader context includes Pakistan’s current mediation role, which has faced scepticism internationally. While Islamabad has hosted talks and facilitated ceasefire discussions, questions have arisen about its credibility, particularly after reports of Iranian military aircraft being stationed at Pakistani bases and transit routes being opened to Iran.





These developments have led to distrust in Washington, with US officials questioning Pakistan’s neutrality. Lavrov’s pitch for India as a long‑term mediator reflects Russia’s confidence in New Delhi’s ability to balance relations with both Iran and Arab states, while also safeguarding its own energy security.





India’s diplomatic history adds weight to Lavrov’s suggestion. New Delhi has previously played constructive roles in international peace efforts, including during the Korean armistice process, the Suez crisis, and the Iran‑Iraq war.





More recently, India has emphasised dialogue during its G20 presidency and advocated peaceful resolution of conflicts, including the Russia‑Ukraine war. This track record strengthens the case for India as a credible mediator in the current West Asia crisis.





Lavrov’s remarks also highlight Russia’s broader strategy of encouraging multipolar diplomacy and reducing Western influence in conflict mediation. By positioning India as a mediator, Moscow is reinforcing its partnership with New Delhi while simultaneously supporting Iran against what it describes as Western aggression.





The proposal underscores the shifting dynamics of global diplomacy, where emerging powers like India are being encouraged to take on greater roles in conflict resolution.





Agencies







