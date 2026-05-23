



South Korea has officially begun production of its KUS-FS Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAV, a domestically developed platform with 24-hour endurance and a service ceiling of 45,000 feet. Equipped with SAR, EO/IR, and SATCOM systems, it marks a major step in Seoul’s drive for indigenous unmanned aerial capability, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





The rollout of the first production-standard KUS-FS took place at Busan in April 2026, led by Korean Air in partnership with the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), LIG Nex1, and Hanwha Systems. This milestone follows years of development that began in 2006, with the first prototype flight in 2012 and mass production formally starting in January 2024.





The program has achieved a localisation rate of around 90 per cent, underscoring South Korea’s industrial policy to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing.





The KUS-FS is a large platform in its category, weighing approximately 5.7 tonnes, with a length of 13 metres, a wingspan of 25 metres, and powered by a 1,200-horsepower turboprop engine developed by Hanwha Aerospace.





It can sustain missions of more than 24 hours, operating at altitudes between 33,000 and 45,000 feet. Its top speed is around 360 kilometres per hour, and it has an operational radius of 500 kilometres, making it suitable for persistent surveillance and reconnaissance missions along the Korean Peninsula.





The UAV is fitted with a comprehensive sensor suite, including synthetic aperture radar (SAR), electro-optical (EO), and infrared (IR) systems, enabling it to identify ground targets up to 130 kilometres away.





These systems allow real-time intelligence distribution across units, enhancing situational awareness in joint operations. The integration of SATCOM ensures secure, long-range communications, while its avionics and mission systems are supplied by South Korean defence firms, reinforcing the indigenous character of the programme.





The KUS-FS also features four underwing hardpoints capable of carrying munitions, including domestically produced Cheongeom air-to-ground anti-tank missiles. This gives the platform a strike capability in addition to its primary intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) role.





The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) plans to induct two to three complete systems, totalling about ten air vehicles, with service entry scheduled for 2027 and deliveries continuing through 2028.





The program carries strategic significance. South Korea currently operates the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper under a Foreign Military Sales contract valued at approximately $800 million. While the KUS-FS does not match the Reaper’s payload or endurance, it represents a decisive shift towards self-reliance in unmanned systems.





Once operational maturity is achieved, Seoul is expected to reduce future MQ-9 orders, relying instead on its indigenous platform for surveillance of the heavily fortified border with North Korea.





The KUS-FS is part of a broader strategy to build an ecosystem of unmanned systems and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) operations. Its development reflects lessons from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, where UAVs have proven decisive in shaping battlefield outcomes. For South Korea, the KUS-FS is not merely a supplementary asset but a core element of its future air power.





Agencies







