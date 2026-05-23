



Three Indian Army officers, including Major General Sachin Mehta, miraculously survived a crash of a Cheetah helicopter in Ladakh’s Tangste region on 20 May 2026, reported Vishnu Som of NDTV.





Despite injuries, they managed to walk away from the wreckage, and a viral selfie taken by the Major General captured their resilience.





The incident has reignited debate over the ageing Cheetah fleet and accelerated calls for replacement with modern indigenous helicopters.





The crash occurred during a routine operational flight in the mountainous Tangste region near Leh. The single‑engine Cheetah helicopter was piloted by a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major, with Major General Sachin Mehta, General Officer Commanding of the 3rd Infantry Division, travelling as a passenger.





The helicopter went down suddenly, leaving the officers injured but stable. Their survival was described by officials as “nothing short of a miracle” given the treacherous terrain and the operational demands of high‑altitude flying.





A striking image of Major General Mehta with the two pilots, taken moments after the crash, quickly spread across social media. The selfie showed them seated on rocks beside the heavily damaged helicopter, one of the pilots flashing a victory sign. The photograph became symbolic of the morale and resilience of Indian Army personnel even in the face of adversity.





The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities of the ageing Cheetah fleet. These helicopters, introduced in the 1970s, have long been considered reliable for high‑altitude operations, including their role in Operation Meghdoot in 1984 during the Siachen Glacier conflict.





However, over the years, multiple accidents have raised concerns about their continued use. Many pilots have lost their lives in crashes involving Cheetah and its sister platform, the Chetak, underscoring the risks of operating decades‑old designs in extreme conditions.





The Indian Army has already initiated steps to modernise its fleet. The Cheetahs are being gradually phased out and replaced by the indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.





The LUH is designed for demanding high‑altitude missions, with a top speed of 220 kmph, a service ceiling of 6.5 km, and an operational range of 350 km. Six limited‑series‑production LUHs have already been ordered, with deliveries expected later in 2026. This transition is seen as critical to ensuring safer and more reliable operations in regions like Ladakh and Siachen.





A formal Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash. While technical malfunction or environmental factors are suspected, no official details have yet been released. The investigation will be crucial in determining whether systemic issues within the fleet contributed to the incident.





The survival of the three officers has been widely celebrated, but the crash has also intensified scrutiny of India’s reliance on ageing platforms. Defence analysts argue that while the Cheetah has served faithfully for decades, the time has come for a complete transition to modern helicopters capable of meeting the operational challenges of the Himalayas. The incident serves as both a reminder of the risks faced by aviators and a call to accelerate modernisation efforts.





NDTV







