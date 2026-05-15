



Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has declared that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all commercial vessels, but stressed that ships must coordinate with Iranian naval forces.





His remarks, made in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, underline Tehran’s position that the United States is solely responsible for obstructing maritime movement through its “illegal blockade” of Iranian ports.





Araghchi emphasised that Iran has not imposed any restrictions on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. He stated that commercial ships are welcome to transit, provided they cooperate with Iranian naval authorities.





He accused the United States of creating the blockade and expressed hope that the situation would improve once Washington lifts its measures. He described the strait as suffering primarily from American aggression, reiterating that Iran’s policy is to keep the waterway open for global trade.





The Foreign Minister’s comments come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region, where maritime security and energy supply routes have become focal points of international concern.





The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, carries a significant portion of global oil shipments and has repeatedly been at the centre of disputes between Tehran and Washington.





Araghchi’s remarks were timed with his participation in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, where Iran is seeking diplomatic support against what it views as unlawful American actions.





Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi also weighed in, asserting that the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz would improve once peace is restored in the region.





He promised transparency and adherence to international law, noting that Iran would not exceed its legal obligations. Gharibabadi criticised the United States for failing to engage in serious diplomacy, accusing Washington of undermining efforts to stabilise the Gulf.





Araghchi’s visit to India marks Tehran’s first major diplomatic outreach since the escalation of the US-Israel conflict with Iran earlier this year. His arrival in New Delhi coincided with reports that two India-bound LPG tankers successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, signalling cautious progress in maritime traffic despite recent incidents of Iranian forces firing upon vessels.





India, as the current chair of BRICS, is expected to press for the safe passage of Indian and foreign vessels carrying critical energy cargoes, given the importance of uninterrupted supply chains for its economy.





The BRICS meeting itself is overshadowed by divisions within the grouping, particularly between Iran and Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who accuse Tehran of destabilising the region. Araghchi has already accused Israel and the US of unlawful aggression and urged BRICS nations to condemn violations of international law.





He has also warned that continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global economic slowdown, highlighting the stakes involved in securing maritime stability.





Iran’s stance reflects a dual strategy: asserting its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz while simultaneously seeking international legitimacy by framing its actions within international law.





By insisting that commercial ships must coordinate with its navy, Tehran is effectively asserting control over the chokepoint while deflecting blame onto Washington for the ongoing crisis.





The outcome of the BRICS deliberations will be closely watched, as India and other member states weigh their positions amid escalating tensions in West Asia.





ANI







