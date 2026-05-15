



The Sukhoi‑30MKI has long been the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s fighter fleet, with around 260 aircraft in service and routinely deployed for diverse missions ranging from long‑range patrols to strike support and multinational exercises, reported TOI.





Its importance was underlined during Operation Sindoor, where the aircraft launched missiles and disabled Pakistani air force bases, playing pivotal roles in escort and strike missions.





Having served for over two decades, the latest airframes are expected to remain in service well into the 2050s, making their modernisation a strategic necessity in an era defined by electronic warfare, long‑range missiles and real‑time battlefield networking.





The ambitious ‘Super Sukhoi’ upgrade program, led by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and the Defence Research and Development Organisation with support from Russian OEMs, seeks to transform the Su‑30MKI into a platform capable of thriving in future network‑centric battlefields.





At the heart of this transformation is the Gallium Nitride‑based Virupaksha AESA radar, which will increase detection range by 50 per cent while offering superior resistance to jamming. This radar represents a significant leap in indigenous capability, aligning with India’s drive for self‑reliance in advanced defence technologies.





Complementing the radar upgrade is a new advanced electronic warfare suite designed to enhance survivability. Indigenous systems such as the Dhruti next‑generation radar warning receiver and an external Airborne Self Protection Jammer will provide robust protection against hostile threats.





The cockpit will also undergo a major transformation, with a new mission computer, digital displays and sensor fusion capability, ensuring pilots have enhanced situational awareness and streamlined control over complex systems.





The aircraft will be integrated with secured data links, enabling seamless real‑time data sharing with AWACS and ground radars. This will allow the Su‑30MKI to operate as part of a larger networked ecosystem, a critical requirement in modern aerial warfare.





In addition, the upgrade will expand the fighter’s weapons portfolio, incorporating a wide range of indigenous standoff weapons and long‑range missiles. These include upgraded versions of the Astra air‑to‑air missile and the supersonic BrahMos missile, significantly boosting the aircraft’s strike capabilities.





The first phase of the program will cover around 84 aircraft, with plans to eventually upgrade 200 more. In total, approximately 51 systems are slated for modernisation, reflecting the scale and ambition of the effort.





This mirrors a global trend where major air forces continue to invest in heavily upgraded fourth‑generation fighters despite the rise of fifth‑generation stealth aircraft. The United States Air Force, for instance, is inducting and upgrading the F‑15EX Eagle-II in large numbers, underscoring the enduring relevance of advanced fourth‑generation platforms.





The importance of the Su‑30MKI fleet was once again proven during Operation Sindoor, and with the planned upgrades, these aircraft will remain a key part of the IAF’s combat fleet well into the 2050s.





As drones and loyal wingmen become integral to network‑centric warfare, the Su‑30MKI is expected to evolve beyond its traditional role as a fighter aircraft, transforming into a versatile platform capable of operating within a larger future warfare ecosystem.





This evolution ensures that the aircraft will continue to serve as a cornerstone of India’s air power projection strategy for decades to come.





TOI







