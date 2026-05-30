Russia and the Taliban have signed their first-ever defence pact, marking a major shift in Kabul’s military posture.





The deal includes arms transfers, licensing, technology exchange, and joint development projects, with Russia set to provide MANPADS and aerial defence systems. This move is expected to unsettle Pakistan, which has repeatedly targeted Afghanistan since 2025.





The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan has formalised a military-technical cooperation agreement with Russia, signed on 27 May 2026 during the International Security Forum in Moscow. The pact was concluded between Taliban Defence Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob and Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council.





This is the first defence pact signed by the Taliban regime with any country, signalling Kabul’s intent to strengthen its military infrastructure against external aggression, particularly from Pakistan.





The agreement covers arms exchanges, defence licensing, military technologies, and joint development projects. Reports indicate that Afghanistan will receive Man-Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) and broader aerial defence systems from Russia.





These lightweight, shoulder-fired missile systems will significantly enhance Afghanistan’s ability to counter low-flying aircraft. Until now, Taliban forces relied largely on ageing Soviet-era equipment and leftover U.S. and NATO stocks, including older Stinger and Igla-S systems. The new pact represents a substantial upgrade of Afghanistan’s air defence capabilities.





Taliban Defence Minister Yaqoob described relations with Russia as “highly important,” citing historical ties and a desire to expand bilateral cooperation. Shoigu, in turn, urged Western countries to unfreeze Afghanistan’s blocked assets, accept responsibility for their 20-year military presence, and contribute to reconstruction efforts.





He also highlighted the growing threat of terrorism and drug trafficking in Afghanistan, warning that between 18,000 and 23,000 fighters linked to over 20 armed groups are currently active in the country.





Russia is particularly concerned about ISIS and other extremist factions spilling over into Central Asia and Eurasia, with Pakistan accused of funding and abetting ISIS operations in Afghanistan.





The pact comes after Russia’s gradual normalisation of ties with the Taliban. In April 2025, Russia’s Supreme Court removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organisations. By July 2025, Moscow became the first country to formally recognise the Taliban government, even accepting a Taliban-appointed ambassador





Since then, Russia has hosted Taliban delegations and positioned itself as a key interlocutor on Afghan security issues. Analysts note that while Russia’s defence export capacity is strained by the ongoing war in Ukraine and Western sanctions, the initial phases of cooperation are expected to focus on aerial defence systems, training, maintenance, and operational integration.





For Afghanistan, the deal is a strategic milestone. The Taliban successfully repelled Pakistan’s cross-border strikes in 2025 and 2026, but Kabul remains vulnerable to further aggression. By securing Russian military support, the Taliban aims to bolster its sovereignty and deter future attacks.





For India, which has consistently backed Afghanistan’s independence and stability, the pact will be of keen interest, especially given New Delhi’s own defence dialogue with Moscow. The development also complicates Pakistan’s regional calculus, as its military ambitions in Afghanistan now face a stronger deterrent backed by Russian technology.





Agencies







