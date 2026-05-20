



India’s ship repair sector is becoming increasingly important as the country expands its maritime trade, defence readiness, and industrial shipbuilding capacity. The top players are not only large in size, but also strategically positioned to handle commercial, offshore, and defence-related vessels. Among them, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited stands out as a rising heavyweight because of its scale, infrastructure, and recent repair momentum.





1. Swan Defence And Heavy Industries Limited





Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited is one of the most exciting names in India’s ship repair landscape. Located on the west coast, the yard benefits from direct access to major shipping routes and a large industrial footprint that supports both shipbuilding and heavy fabrication. Its dry dock is world’s largest, and the company says it has a fabrication capacity of 164,000 tons per annum, which gives it major scale advantages.





What makes SDHI especially notable is the combination of infrastructure and recent execution. Under new management since June 2025, the shipyard has reportedly completed more than 20 ship repair projects, including work for Indian Coast Guard and commercial vessels. Its 662 m x 65 m dry dock can handle vessels up to 400,000 DWT, while the Lambda Gate system allows the dry dock to be divided into separate chambers, making simultaneous repair and newbuild work possible.





2. Cochin Shipyard Limited





Cochin Shipyard Limited is one of the most established ship repair names in India. It has built its reputation over decades by handling a broad mix of naval, coast guard, merchant, offshore, and specialized vessel projects. That kind of range matters because ship repair customers usually prefer a yard with proven experience across different vessel types.





CSL’s strength lies in its operational maturity and trust factor. It is a public-sector player with a deep background in maritime engineering and repair execution, which gives it an edge in high-stakes assignments. In a market where uptime and reliability matter, Cochin Shipyard remains one of the most dependable names.





3. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited is best known for defence shipbuilding, but its repair and refit capability also makes it an important player in India’s ship repair market. The company’s main advantage is its ability to manage technically complex work, especially for naval and strategic vessels.





Unlike yards focused mainly on commercial repair volumes, Mazagon Dock’s value comes from precision, discipline, and defence-grade engineering. This makes it especially relevant for government and military platforms that require specialized maintenance. It is a strong example of how ship repair in India is tied closely to national security and strategic maritime capability.





4. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited





Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited is another key public-sector shipyard with meaningful ship repair and refit capability. It has long served India’s defence ecosystem and is closely associated with naval and coast guard requirements. That gives it an important place among the country’s top repair players.





GRSE’s repair strength comes from its engineering depth and familiarity with government vessel maintenance. Ship repair is not only about large docks; it also depends on the ability to execute complex work reliably and to support vessels that are already in active service. GRSE’s experience in this area makes it a trusted and strategic part of the Indian maritime repair network.





5. Goa Shipyard Limited





Goa Shipyard Limited rounds out the top five as a specialized and dependable repair player. It is particularly relevant in the defence and patrol vessel segment, where repair work often requires technical consistency and careful execution. Goa Shipyard has built a reputation for reliability rather than sheer scale.





Its role in India’s ship repair ecosystem is important because it supports vessels that are often mission-critical for coastal security and maritime operations. While it may not match SDHI’s scale or Cochin Shipyard’s breadth, GSL remains a respected and practical repair yard with strong government-linked relevance.





IDN Contributor







