



Tulsi Gabbard has resigned as Director of National Intelligence in Donald Trump’s Cabinet, citing her husband’s rare bone cancer diagnosis, but her departure also reflects deepening tensions with the President over Iran policy.





Her resignation, effective 30 June, marks the fourth Cabinet exit in Trump’s second term and comes amid a turbulent reshuffle in Washington’s national security team.





Tulsi Gabbard personally informed President Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office. In her resignation letter, she expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her and emphasised the need to step away from public service to support her husband through his illness.





She noted that the coming weeks would present major challenges for her family, making it impossible to continue in such a demanding role.





Her exit is significant because she held one of the most sensitive national security positions in the United States. As Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard oversaw the country’s intelligence agencies and coordinated assessments on foreign threats. She had served in the role for roughly a year and a half, during which she worked closely with the President on matters of national security.





The resignation comes at a time of escalating internal divisions within the Trump administration over Iran. Gabbard, a veteran and former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, built her political reputation on opposing foreign wars.





This stance increasingly clashed with Trump’s more aggressive posture in his second term, particularly after the United States joined Israel in launching strikes on Iran in February. Her careful refusal to endorse the President’s decision during congressional hearings highlighted the growing rift.





Reports suggest that Gabbard was gradually sidelined from key discussions on Iran and other military operations. She was absent from briefings at Mar-a-Lago when the Iran strikes were planned, and she did not participate in the decision-making process at Camp David regarding bombing Iranian nuclear sites.





Her measured comments in March, where she avoided calling Iran an imminent threat, directly contradicted Trump’s justification for military action and fuelled speculation of her eventual departure.





The resignation also adds to a string of high-profile exits from Trump’s Cabinet. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was ousted in March, Attorney General Pam Bondi stepped down in April, and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned shortly thereafter. Gabbard’s departure underscores the instability within the administration as it grapples with both external crises and internal discord.





President Trump responded by praising Gabbard’s service, stating she had done an “incredible job” and would be missed. He confirmed that her principal deputy, Aaron Lukas, will serve as acting Director of National Intelligence. Lukas, a former CIA officer and policy analyst at the Cato Institute, previously worked alongside Ric Grenell during Trump’s first term and is expected to provide continuity during the transition.





Gabbard’s resignation is not only a personal decision but also a political moment that reflects the strain between her anti-interventionist principles and Trump’s increasingly hawkish foreign policy. Her departure leaves questions about the future direction of U.S. intelligence leadership and the administration’s handling of the Iran crisis, which continues to dominate Washington’s agenda.





Agencies







