



The United States is intensifying efforts to expand energy exports to India as Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins a four-day visit, with Washington positioning itself as a key supplier amid India’s energy crisis caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.





The trip underscores a broader push to deepen cooperation in energy, defence, and trade while balancing geopolitical tensions with Iran, Russia, and China.





India’s energy security has been severely tested by the nearly three-month-long war against Iran launched by the US and Israel in late February. Iran’s effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted global energy flows, driving Brent crude prices up by more than 50 per cent.





India, heavily reliant on Hormuz for liquefied petroleum gas imports, has faced acute supply pressures, with about 90 per cent of its LPG previously coming through the waterway. In response, the US Treasury Department has permitted India to continue purchasing Russian oil despite sanctions, highlighting Washington’s pragmatic approach to stabilising India’s energy needs.





US Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasised that India has been receptive to diversification, particularly through increased purchases of American energy. Predictive data indicates that India is set to import record amounts of LPG and liquefied natural gas from the US in May, underlining the growing role of American exports in India’s energy basket.





Analysts note that Washington views India as a more accessible market compared to China, making it a priority destination for expanding oil and LNG sales.





Rubio’s visit, covering New Delhi, Kolkata, Agra, and Jaipur from 23 to 26 May, will centre on energy security, trade, and defence cooperation. He is expected to meet counterparts from the Quad grouping, which includes India, Japan, and Australia, with announcements anticipated on technology-sharing and military sales.





The Quad discussions are widely seen as part of a strategy to counter China’s expanding influence in Asia. Rubio has described India as a “great partner” and confirmed that the US is ready to sell “as much energy as India is willing to buy,” pointing to opportunities not only in American oil and LNG but also in Venezuelan supplies.





The interim president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, is scheduled to visit India next week, potentially opening new avenues for trilateral energy cooperation.





The visit also comes against the backdrop of complex trade dynamics. Last year, tensions escalated when President Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods over oil purchases from Russia. However, the dynamic has shifted, with the US now allowing Russian crude imports to offset shortages caused by the Iran war.





Ambassador Gor revealed that he played a role in finalising an interim trade deal that reduced tariffs on Indian goods, with the agreement expected to be signed soon after legal formalities are completed. This development reflects efforts to repair strains in the bilateral relationship and strengthen economic ties.





Beyond energy, Gor highlighted $20.5 billion of investments in the US by Indian companies announced this month, largely in the pharmaceutical sector. This underscores the depth of economic engagement between the two nations, complementing strategic cooperation in defence and technology.





Rubio’s trip is also symbolic, signalling renewed momentum in US-India relations after past frictions, including Trump’s disputed claims of mediating between India and Pakistan in 2025, which New Delhi firmly rejected.





The broader context of Rubio’s visit is one of urgency and opportunity. India’s energy crisis has exposed vulnerabilities in its import-dependent framework, while Washington seeks to leverage its historic levels of production and exports to cement its role as a reliable partner.





The Quad meetings, defence sales, and trade negotiations all point to a comprehensive agenda aimed at reinforcing the partnership at a time of global instability.





ANI







