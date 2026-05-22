



Hyderabad-based Abyom SpaceTech has achieved a landmark breakthrough with the successful Final Integrated Qualification Firing of its BSE-II reusable cryogenic engine, validating performance precisely as predicted and positioning the company at the forefront of India’s private space race.





This milestone not only proves the engine’s reliability but also establishes Abyom as a pioneer in indigenous reusable launch systems.





The Final Integrated Qualification Firing of the BSE-II engine marked a critical stage in Abyom’s propulsion programme. At this point, testing was no longer about whether the engine could ignite, but whether it behaved exactly as predicted by analytical models and simulations.





The campaign delivered results that aligned perfectly with expectations, confirming the robustness of the design and the accuracy of the engineering processes behind it.





The BSE-II program was never solely about a single engine. It represented Abyom’s ability to design, test, iterate, and validate reusable propulsion systems entirely in-house. Over the course of the campaign, the company strengthened not only the engine itself but also its engineering processes, infrastructure, control systems, testing workflows, and validation capabilities. This holistic approach ensures that Abyom is building a sustainable foundation for reusable launch vehicles.





The tests validated key reusability technologies such as precision injection mechanisms, dynamic throttling, and reliable ignition sequences. These were evaluated under extreme operational conditions, including chamber pressures of around 12 bar and temperatures exceeding 2,200°C.





Stable combustion was achieved even under blow-down feed conditions, simulating real-flight propellant dynamics. Engineers refined impingement mixing architecture to optimise fuel-oxidiser interactions, minimising hotspots and enhancing efficiency. Distinctive Mach diamonds were observed in the exhaust plume, confirming supersonic flow as predicted by computational models.





Abyom’s achievement is particularly striking given its frugal approach. In an industry where test benches and prototype liquid engines often cost tens of millions of dollars, Abyom claims to have developed its entire ecosystem for under $1 million.





This lean capital efficiency covered next-generation propulsion R&D, proprietary control systems, guidance algorithms, and custom testing infrastructure—all built in-house. Such frugality demonstrates deep engineering ownership and sets Abyom apart globally.





The campaign also showcased advanced telemetry, capturing over 10,000 data points per second, enabling detailed post-test analysis. Combustion stability was maintained throughout extended burns, with no signs of instability such as chugging or screeching.





Chamber pressure targets were precisely met, and integrated system performance exceeded expectations, with seamless coordination between propulsion, avionics, and safety interlocks.





With the successful conclusion of the BSE-II programme, Abyom is now advancing towards the AbyoKalaM Cryogenic series and its reusable rocket prototype development. The company is also working on dual-use technologies for civil and defence applications, underscoring its strategic importance to India’s aerospace ecosystem.





By focusing on re-ignitable and throttleable cryogenic engines, Abyom aims to enable rapid, multi-launch turnarounds, drastically lowering the cost per kilogram to orbit and making space access more affordable for global satellite operators.





This milestone places Abyom SpaceTech firmly among India’s most innovative private aerospace firms, complementing ISRO’s achievements while carving out a unique niche in reusable propulsion. It reflects a broader shift in India’s space sector, where private players are increasingly driving disruptive innovation with global relevance.





Agencies







