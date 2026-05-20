

Wipro Aerospace has commenced the expansion of its Devanahalli aerospace facility near Bengaluru, marking a significant step in strengthening India’s role in global aerospace manufacturing.





The new unit will focus on producing actuators and landing gear components, enhancing precision machining and assembly capabilities to meet the growing demand from international OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.





The ground breaking ceremony at Devanahalli represents a proud milestone for Wipro Aerospace, which has steadily built its reputation as a trusted partner in the aerospace sector.





The expansion is designed to bolster the company’s ability to deliver high-quality, complex components that are critical to aircraft performance and safety. By scaling up operations, Wipro Aerospace aims to reinforce its position in the global supply chain and support the increasing requirements of aerospace majors worldwide.





The Devanahalli facility is located within the Aerospace Special Economic Zone (SEZ), a strategically developed industrial enclave near Kempegowda International Airport.





This SEZ provides state-of-the-art infrastructure and connectivity, making it an ideal hub for aerospace manufacturing, research, and development.





Wipro Aerospace’s presence here has already contributed to Karnataka’s emergence as a leading aerospace hub in India, and the expansion will further amplify this impact.





The facility, spread over 17 acres, has long specialised in the manufacture of actuators, cylinders, pistons, and precision-machined Aerostructure parts. With the expansion, Wipro Aerospace will significantly enhance its machining and assembly capabilities, particularly for landing gear components, which are vital for aircraft safety and reliability.





The company’s collaboration with Wipro-Givon, which operates facilities in Israel and the USA, ensures synergies in technology, global supply chain integration, and proximity to key markets.





This development comes at a time when India is actively promoting localisation in aerospace manufacturing, with the government encouraging companies to expand capabilities in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), skill development, and advanced component production.





Wipro Aerospace’s investment aligns with this national vision, contributing to job creation, skill enhancement, and industrial growth in the region. The Aerospace SEZ itself has attracted major players such as Eaton, Magellan Aerospace, and Centum Electronics, creating a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and collaboration.





The expansion is expected to generate new employment opportunities, strengthen supplier networks, and provide advanced training for engineers and technicians. By focusing on lean manufacturing practices, contract compliance, and customer-centric programme management, Wipro Aerospace continues to uphold its reputation for quality and timely delivery.





This move also positions the company to support next-generation aerospace programmes, ensuring that India remains a competitive player in the global aviation industry.





The ceremony underscores Wipro Aerospace’s long-term commitment to the sector, reflecting its ambition to scale operations and deepen its role in international aerospace supply chains.





With actuators and landing gear components forming the backbone of aircraft systems, the expansion will not only meet current demand but also prepare the company to serve future aerospace innovations.





Agencies







