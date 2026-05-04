



XDLINX Space Labs has inaugurated its Advanced Space Systems Integration and Testing Lab in Hyderabad on 2 May 2026, with ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan in attendance.





The facility strengthens India’s sovereign satellite infrastructure, supporting small and microsatellite platforms while aligning with the Atmanirbhar initiative.





XDLINX Space Labs marked a major milestone with the opening of its new Advanced Space Systems Integration and Testing Lab. The inauguration was attended by senior leadership from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), including Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space.





His visit included a detailed review of XDLINX’s ongoing satellite programmes and tours of subsystem laboratories dedicated to radio frequency communications, mechanical systems, and mission operations.





The facility has been designed to support next-generation small and microsatellite platforms. Among its technical capabilities are precision optical benches capable of handling payloads with apertures up to 450 mm, a dedicated Attitude Determination and Control System (ADCS) lab featuring a high-accuracy air bearing platform and Helmholtz coil for magnetic field simulation, and an electrical power systems (EPS) test lab for battery qualification and power distribution modelling.





The centrepiece is a high-grade clean-room environment for the final assembly of satellites ranging from 10 kg to 300 kg, ensuring mission reliability and compliance with international standards.





This expansion is closely aligned with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which calls for private industry to develop 75% indigenous subsystems for both domestic and international missions. XDLINX has already developed five satellite bus platforms and is under contract to deliver a sovereign constellation of 15 satellites within the next two years.





Dr Narayanan emphasised that private sector contributions are vital to India’s space ecosystem, particularly in overcoming barriers to entry such as in-house testing capacity for high-reliability missions.





The company is preparing for several upcoming mission milestones. Following the successful launch of the JANUS-1 nanosatellite, XDLINX is finalising the Elevation-1 project, which incorporates a miniaturised space-grade E-band payload for high-speed communications.





The new facility will also support integration of a 190 kg-class satellite equipped with a multi-spectral optical and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload, scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX Transporter mission in late 2026. This mission underscores XDLINX’s growing role in international launch collaborations and advanced payload integration.





Beyond these immediate projects, XDLINX has been expanding its partnerships and capabilities. The company signed an agreement in December 2025 to establish its satellite R&D facility at GMR Aerospace Park in Hyderabad, and has entered into collaborations such as a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan’s BULL Co., Ltd. to advance sustainable space operations.





It has also partnered with Sisir Radar to launch India’s first private L-Band SAR satellite, highlighting its ambition to pioneer new Earth observation technologies. These initiatives complement the company’s broader strategy of commoditising deep space technology and offering ready-to-launch satellite platforms for global missions.





The inauguration of the Advanced Space Systems Integration and Testing Lab represents a decisive step in scaling India’s sovereign space infrastructure. By combining indigenous subsystem development with advanced testing capabilities, XDLINX is positioning itself as a critical private sector player in India’s evolving space ecosystem, contributing to both national self-reliance and international competitiveness.





Agencies







