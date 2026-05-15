



Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stark warning to US President Donald Trump in Beijing today, cautioning that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push the two nations into “clashes and even conflicts,” placing the entire bilateral relationship in jeopardy.





The remarks underscored Taiwan as the most sensitive flashpoint in China‑US ties, even as both leaders sought to project cooperation during Trump’s two‑day state visit.





Xi Jinping told Trump that safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait represented the “biggest common denominator” between the two countries.





He stressed that Taiwan remained the most important issue in China‑US relations, warning that if managed prudently, ties could remain stable, but if mishandled, they risked spiralling into confrontation.





He described “Taiwan independence” and peace across the Strait as “irreconcilable as fire and water,” signalling Beijing’s uncompromising stance.





The meeting took place during Trump’s two‑day visit to China, his first in nine years, amid continuing tensions over trade, technology, regional security, and the US conflict with Iran. Xi emphasised that China and the United States “should be partners, not rivals,” calling for cooperation instead of confrontation.





He noted that the world was watching their meeting closely, describing the current global situation as turbulent and at a crossroads, and raised the question of whether both nations could avoid the “Thucydides trap” — the risk of conflict when a rising power challenges an established one.





Xi urged both sides to build a new model of major power relations, stressing that success for one country should be seen as an opportunity for the other. He reiterated that both nations stood to gain through cooperation and lose through confrontation, highlighting the broader global stakes of their relationship.





He welcomed Trump back to China, congratulated the United States ahead of its 250th anniversary of independence, and expressed hope that the two sides could “open up a new chapter” in bilateral relations.





Analysts described Xi’s warning as unusually blunt, noting that it exposed profound risks in the relationship. While the immediate fallout may be limited, the stakes remain high. US arms sales to Taiwan have long angered Beijing, which has vowed to bring the island under its control by force if necessary.





Washington, while recognising Beijing diplomatically, is legally bound under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide weapons to Taiwan for its defence. Trump’s administration recently announced an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, including rocket systems, drones, and anti‑tank missiles, though delivery has yet to proceed.





The summit also featured discussions on trade, artificial intelligence safeguards, and the Iran conflict. Trump travelled with a delegation of senior officials and prominent business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, reflecting the economic dimension of the talks. Both sides discussed expanding market access for American businesses and increasing Chinese investment, while also exploring cooperation in aerospace, agriculture, and energy.





Despite the cordial tone at public events, including a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, a visit to the Temple of Heaven, and a state banquet, Taiwan remained the most contentious issue.





The White House readout of the meeting did not mention Taiwan, though Chinese state media highlighted Xi’s remarks. US officials insisted that Washington’s policy on Taiwan remained unchanged, maintaining strategic ambiguity while continuing military support for the island.





Xi’s comments underscored the fragility of China‑US relations, with Taiwan at the centre of potential confrontation. His call for cooperation and avoidance of rivalry reflects Beijing’s desire to stabilise ties, but the uncompromising language on Taiwan signals that the issue will remain the defining challenge in the relationship. The summit thus highlighted both the opportunities for partnership and the risks of conflict between the world’s two largest economies.





ANI







