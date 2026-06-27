



Hyderabad-based EON Space Labs has unveiled the Buho-75 IR Imager, an indigenous drone-tracking system capable of detecting UAVs at ranges of up to 1 kilometre. The system integrates AI-driven real-time tracking, thermal imaging, and pan-tilt stabilisation, marking another step in India’s push for self-reliance in advanced defence electro-optics.





The Buho-75 IR Imager is designed as a compact yet powerful surveillance payload. It employs a 640×512 VOx microbolometer sensor to deliver high-resolution thermal imaging, enabling operators to detect drones at 1,000 metres and positively identify them at 110 metres.





This capability is critical in counter-UAV operations where rapid detection and classification can mean the difference between neutralising a threat and suffering damage.





The system incorporates AI-driven tracking algorithms that automatically detect, lock, and follow drones in real time. Unlike conventional thermal imagers that rely solely on heat signatures, Buho-75’s AI analyses motion patterns and spatial behaviour, ensuring accurate distinction between UAVs and other airborne objects. This reduces false alarms and enhances operational reliability in complex airspace environments.





A 3X continuous zoom lens (25–75 mm) provides dynamic tracking flexibility, allowing operators to adjust focal length seamlessly as drones manoeuvre. Combined with pan-tilt integration, the imager offers smooth coverage across wide airspaces, making it suitable for deployment at airports, military bases, and critical infrastructure sites.





The imager’s rugged design ensures resilience in varied conditions. Built to withstand demanding operational environments, it is ideal for military surveillance, industrial security, and airport protection. Its compact form factor allows integration with ground-based mounts, mobile platforms, or stationary installations, offering versatility across multiple mission profiles.





Buho-75 complements EON Space Labs’ broader portfolio of indigenous electro-optical systems. The company has already developed the Lumira_E40I50 germanium-free thermal drone camera, which uses chalcogenide glass lenses to bypass India’s dependence on imported germanium. Together, these innovations highlight a deliberate strategy to strengthen India’s defence supply chain resilience amid global mineral shortages and export restrictions.





The timing of Buho-75’s introduction is significant. With drone incursions becoming increasingly common along sensitive borders and near strategic facilities, India’s armed forces and security agencies require reliable indigenous solutions. The system’s ability to detect and track drones at short ranges fills a critical gap in layered air defence, complementing radar and electronic warfare systems that may struggle against low-RCS UAVs.





EON Space Labs is also advancing its Raven ground-based surveillance system, expected to detect and track suicide drones by mid-2026. Together with Buho-75, these systems form part of a growing indigenous ecosystem aimed at countering asymmetric aerial threats.





By manufacturing domestically, the company reduces reliance on foreign suppliers, ensuring scalability and cost-effectiveness.





The Buho-75 IR Imager represents not just a technological achievement but a strategic necessity. Its integration of AI, thermal imaging, and compact design underscores India’s determination to achieve autonomy in defence technologies. As drone warfare evolves, systems like Buho-75 will be indispensable in safeguarding national security and critical infrastructure.





Agencies







