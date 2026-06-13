



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, declaring that India will not allow the waters of the Sindhu river to reach those who sponsor terrorism.





Speaking at an ‘Intellectuals Meet’ organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad, he condemned Pakistan’s continued support for cross‑border terror and emphasised that the NDA government remains resolute in its stance.





He stated that through Operation Sindoor, India has shown the world that it knows how to respond to those who fail to understand the language of peace and harmony.





Singh recalled the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, noting that India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty as a sovereign response under international law. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration that “blood and water will not flow together,” stressing that those whose tears have dried up should not expect water from India.





He underlined that the suspension of the treaty will continue until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably renounces its support for terrorism. India’s message since Pahalgam has been consistent: treaties cannot operate in isolation from ground realities, and abnormal hostility cannot coexist with cooperation on shared resources.





The Indus Waters Treaty, signed on 19 September 1960 between India and Pakistan, has long been regarded as one of the world’s most cited water‑sharing agreements. However, Singh made clear that until Pakistan addresses what New Delhi describes as “abnormal hostility,” the treaty will remain suspended in both spirit and practice.





Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, was highlighted as a demonstration of India’s ability to push back against aggression and to show that its red lines in counter‑terrorism are firm.





In his address, Singh also spoke about the NDA government’s achievements over the past twelve years. He cited the abrogation of Article 370, progress towards making the country largely free of Naxal violence, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, nationwide electrification, and reforms in the justice system. He reminded the audience that there was a time when Congress claimed Article 370 could never be abolished, yet his government achieved it with ease.





Turning to developments in Kashmir, Singh emphasised that the region, once synonymous with terrorism, is now witnessing growth in tourism, investments, and employment opportunities.





He pointed out that the tricolour now flies proudly at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated there for the first time, Muharram processions are being conducted peacefully, and cinema halls that had remained closed for decades are reopening.





These changes, he argued, reflect the transformation of Kashmir under the NDA government’s policies, marking a shift from instability to progress.





Singh’s remarks reinforced India’s hardened diplomatic and strategic posture, linking water‑sharing arrangements directly to the issue of state‑sponsored terrorism. His warning to Pakistan underscores that India’s hydrological policy is inseparable from its national security imperatives, and that cooperation cannot continue alongside aggression. The message was clear: India will not allow its rivers to sustain those who patronise terror.





Agencies







