



India and Bangladesh have agreed to intensify border cooperation through coordinated patrols, real-time intelligence sharing, and joint action against trans-border crimes, following a four-day meeting in New Delhi. The talks come amid heightened tensions over alleged forced migrant push-ins and disputes over undocumented migration.





Bangladesh has repeatedly accused India of attempting to push migrants across the frontier without due process, a charge that has complicated bilateral relations since the ousting of Sheikh Hasina in 2024.





India, meanwhile, insists that deportations are conducted through structured bilateral mechanisms requiring nationality verification. The issue has become politically charged, with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party prioritising the identification and deportation of undocumented migrants, particularly in border states such as Tripura, West Bengal, and Assam.





The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) described their latest discussions as cordial, positive, and forward-looking. The talks covered illegal, inadvertent, and forcible crossings, which have become increasingly contentious in recent months.





Bangladesh has claimed to have sent more than a dozen letters to New Delhi demanding an end to alleged push-in practices, while the BGB has reported foiling several attempts in recent weeks. In response, it has stepped up deployments, intelligence operations, and drone surveillance along sensitive stretches of the border.





Earlier this week, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, declared that any push-ins without due process were “absolutely unacceptable,” warning that such actions could undermine efforts to improve bilateral ties.





Dhaka has also intensified patrols and launched awareness campaigns along parts of the frontier to prevent forced crossings. India, for its part, stated in May that it had asked Bangladesh to verify the nationality of more than 2,860 suspected Bangladeshi nationals residing in India without documentation.





The joint statement released after the meeting confirmed that both sides had discussed a wide range of issues beyond migration. These included human trafficking, border deaths, smuggling, construction of border infrastructure, and the implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan.





Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, tranquillity, and stability along the border, pledging to strengthen coordinated patrols, enhance vigilance, improve real-time information sharing, and intensify joint action against trans-border criminal networks.





The meeting was significant as it was the first DG-level conference since the BNP government assumed power in Dhaka earlier this year and the BJP secured victory in West Bengal under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The new West Bengal government has pledged strong measures against illegal infiltrators, promising a “3D action” of detect, delete, and deport. Against this backdrop, the border talks carried added weight, reflecting the political and security imperatives on both sides.





The Indian delegation was led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar, while the Bangladesh side was headed by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.





The conference was conducted in a cordial atmosphere, underscoring the enduring cooperation and mutual trust between the two forces despite ongoing disputes. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome and agreed to meet again in Dhaka in November 2026 to continue reviewing the border situation and strengthen mechanisms for cooperation.





The India-Bangladesh border, stretching over 4,096 kilometres, remains one of the most active and contested frontiers in South Asia. With more than half of this length lying in West Bengal, the challenges of managing migration, smuggling, and cross-border crime are immense.





The latest agreement signals a renewed attempt by both nations to balance security concerns with diplomatic engagement, aiming to prevent further deterioration in relations while addressing the humanitarian and political complexities of migration.





Agencies







