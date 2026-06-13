



The Indian Army is preparing its largest-ever artillery procurement with a ₹23,000‑crore plan to acquire 300 additional K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, which will expand its fleet to 500 units and equip around 25 regiments.





This marks a decisive step in strengthening long-range firepower for both desert and high-altitude theatres, particularly against Pakistan and China.





The Indian Army currently operates 100 K9 Vajra systems and has already ordered another 100. The proposed acquisition of 300 more units would allow the force to equip approximately 25 artillery regiments, each comprising 18 guns with two additional systems held as war-wastage reserves.





This expansion far exceeds the original Field Artillery Rationalisation Plan, which had envisaged only 100 tracked and 180 wheeled self-propelled guns. If executed, the total Vajra fleet will rise to 500, making it the backbone of India’s tracked artillery capability.





The K9 Vajra is a 155 mm/52-calibre self-propelled artillery gun system capable of precision strikes at ranges over 40 kilometres with standard ammunition, extending to about 54 kilometres with extended-range and rocket-assisted projectiles.





It can deliver a three-round burst in 15 seconds and supports Multiple Round Simultaneous Impact, enabling several shells to hit a target at the same time. Its shoot-and-scoot capability allows rapid firing and repositioning, reducing vulnerability to counter-battery fire.





The system is fitted with a semi-automatic loading mechanism, advanced fire-control system, and Nuclear, Biological and Chemical protection for the crew, while its armoured design enhances survivability.





The Vajra’s tracked platform is designed for operations across deserts, plains and mountainous regions. Following the Galwan clashes in 2020, the Army deployed the system in eastern Ladakh, where it was modified to withstand extreme cold. Trials confirmed its suitability for high-altitude deployment, and its mobility, firepower and protection have since made it a critical asset in the northern theatre. The gun can reach speeds of 67 kmph with an operational range of 480 km, ensuring flexibility in diverse terrains.





Globally, the K9 is operated by 11 countries including South Korea, Finland, Egypt and Australia, demonstrating its adaptability from Arctic conditions to desert environments. India’s version, the Vajra-T, is assembled domestically at Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira facility in Gujarat.





The system integrates 14 major components manufactured in India, such as the fire-control system, communication equipment, NBC protection system and gunner’s primary sight. Indigenous content has risen from about 50 per cent in the first batch to nearly 60 per cent in subsequent orders, reflecting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative’s emphasis on localisation.





India’s first contract for 100 Vajras was signed in 2017 for ₹4,500 crore, with deliveries completed ahead of schedule in 2021. A follow-on order for another 100 units was signed in December 2023 for approximately ₹7,600 crore.





The new proposal, valued at ₹23,000 crore, represents the largest artillery procurement in decades. It will significantly boost Larsen & Toubro’s production mandate, pushing total output beyond 500 units and cementing India’s long-range artillery modernisation drive. The Army aims to standardise 155 mm calibre guns across regiments by 2042, and the Vajra acquisition is a cornerstone of this plan.





The rationale behind this expansion lies in the need to strengthen firepower on two simultaneous fronts. In the Thar Desert, the Vajra provides rapid strike capability against Pakistan, while in Ladakh it offers reliable performance in extreme cold against China.





Its ability to fire within 30 seconds and relocate in under a minute makes it indispensable for modern warfare, where survivability against counter-battery fire is crucial.





Agencies







