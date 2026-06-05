TEJAS fighter jet pilot seat ejection test on DRDO developed Rail Track Rocket Sled





India’s defence modernisation is being reshaped by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, which has steadily expanded its portfolio far beyond missile systems.





The organisation has become central to the country’s push for indigenous technologies, with projects spanning missile propulsion, precision-guided weapons, military mobility, air defence systems and even support for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.





These initiatives are designed not only to strengthen the operational capabilities of the armed forces but also to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, ensuring long-term strategic autonomy.





One of the most versatile facilities developed by DRDO is the Rail Track Rocket Sled, a high-speed testing platform capable of accelerating equipment to speeds exceeding 1,000 kilometres per hour. This system allows engineers to evaluate defence hardware under extreme conditions, testing missile components, aircraft systems, ejection seats, parachutes and armoured platforms for impact resistance and vibration tolerance.





It has also been crucial in validating the Crew Escape System and parachute systems for Gaganyaan, demonstrating its importance to both defence and space programmes.





In missile technology, DRDO has made significant progress with Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet propulsion. This innovation combines solid-fuel propulsion with ramjet systems, enabling missiles to sustain thrust from launch to target.





Compared to conventional rocket motors, SFDR-powered missiles can travel longer distances, achieve higher speeds and retain more energy during the final engagement phase. Defence planners view this as a cornerstone for future long-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile systems, enhancing India’s deterrence and strike capabilities.





Beyond weapons, DRDO has addressed logistical challenges with the Air Droppable Container. Designed for military and humanitarian operations, these containers can be deployed from transport aircraft using parachutes to deliver supplies to remote mountain regions, forward positions and disaster-hit areas.





Capable of carrying ammunition, food, medical equipment and communication systems, they ensure mission-critical materials reach locations where road access is limited or impossible, strengthening operational resilience.





The organisation is also advancing indigenous armoured platforms aimed at improving soldier protection and battlefield mobility.





These platforms incorporate advanced ballistic protection, mine resistance and Nuclear, Biological and Chemical defence systems. Integrated with modern sensors, surveillance equipment, night-vision capabilities and remote weapon stations, they are being tailored for network-centric warfare environments, ensuring Indian forces can operate effectively in modern combat scenarios.





Precision strike capabilities have been enhanced with the Ultra Light Precision Guided Missile, which has successfully completed testing. This lightweight missile can be launched from helicopters, drones and light combat platforms, offering fire-and-forget capability to destroy enemy tanks, bunkers and fortified positions with high accuracy.





Complementing this is the Very Short Range Air Defence System, which has undergone successful flight tests and is moving towards induction. Designed to counter low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones, it uses infrared seekers to track and neutralise threats quickly, providing frontline troops with an additional layer of protection against aerial incursions.





These programs highlight the breadth of DRDO’s work, which now encompasses missile engines, precision-guided weapons, military transport systems, armoured vehicles and technologies supporting India’s space ambitions.





By focusing on indigenous development, the organisation is ensuring that India’s armed forces are equipped with advanced systems tailored to national requirements.





As the country continues to modernise and pursue self-reliance in defence production, DRDO’s contributions are set to shape the military for decades, embedding technological sovereignty into India’s strategic posture.





Agencies







