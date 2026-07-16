



India has seemingly exported its indigenous Akash surface-to-air missile systems to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, marking a significant milestone in New Delhi’s defence export program and reinforcing its emergence as a global supplier of advanced military technology.





Former DRDO Chief Dr Samir V Kamat confirmed the exports, highlighting India’s growing role in Central Asia’s security architecture.





India’s defence exports have been steadily rising, with the Akash missile system becoming one of the most sought-after platforms. The Akash is a medium-range surface-to-air missile designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles.





It has a range of around 25 kilometres and can engage multiple aerial targets simultaneously. Its indigenous design, cost-effectiveness, and proven operational record have made it attractive to countries seeking reliable air defence solutions without overdependence on Western or Russian suppliers.









The export of Akash systems to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan is geopolitically significant. Both countries lie in Central Asia, a region that has traditionally relied on Russian defence equipment. By acquiring Indian systems, they are diversifying their military supply chains and signalling trust in India’s defence industry.





Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base, faces security challenges from Afghanistan and requires robust air defence capabilities. Turkmenistan, with its strategic location near the Caspian Sea, is also keen to strengthen its aerial shield against evolving threats.





India’s defence exports have already reached record highs, with figures crossing ₹38,000 crore in 2025–26. The Akash joins other indigenous systems such as BrahMos, Pinaka, and Astra in finding buyers abroad.





Armenia has already inducted Akash-1S systems, while negotiations are underway with several African and South American nations for the newer Akash-NG variant. The exports to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan further expand India’s footprint in regions where it previously had limited defence engagement.





Former DRDO Chief Dr Samir V Kamat emphasised that India’s defence export program is on track to achieve ₹50,000 crore by 2028–29. He noted that the Akash system’s success in operational scenarios such as Operation Sindoor has boosted international confidence. The missile’s ability to counter swarming drones and advanced aerial threats makes it particularly relevant in modern warfare, where low-cost unmanned systems are increasingly deployed.





The Akash system is manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and integrates advanced radar and command systems developed by DRDO. Its export underscores the success of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to make the country self-reliant in defence production while simultaneously building a strong export base. The deals with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan also reflect India’s growing strategic outreach in Central Asia, complementing its diplomatic and energy partnerships in the region.





India’s rise as a defence exporter is reshaping its global image from being a major importer to a supplier of cutting-edge systems. The Akash exports highlight how indigenous programs are now contributing not only to national security but also to international partnerships. With more countries showing interest in Indian systems, the Akash missile is poised to become a flagship export product alongside BrahMos and Astra.





Agencies







