



India’s Astra beyond‑visual‑range air‑to‑air missile has attracted significant global interest following its successful deployment during Operation Sindoor, Business Line reported





An in‑principle agreement between India and Indonesia, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta earlier this month, has further boosted attention to the indigenous weapon system. At least six nations, including Armenia and Saudi Arabia, are now exploring the combat‑proven capability.





The agreement with Indonesia will see the final quantity of Astra missiles and the overall deal value determined during subsequent contract negotiations. Sources indicate that Armenia is already at an advanced stage of talks with India to acquire Astra missiles.





These were successfully deployed by the Indian Air Force’s Su‑30MKI fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. Armenia is negotiating to integrate the Astra system onto its Su‑30SM fighter aircraft, marking a deepening of its defence ties with India.





Armenia’s interest reflects growing confidence in Indian defence equipment. The country has already procured several Indian systems, including the Akash surface‑to‑air missile, Pinaka multi‑barrel rocket launchers, Swathi weapon‑locating radars, 155mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System howitzers, and ZEN anti‑drone systems. This broad procurement portfolio demonstrates Armenia’s reliance on Indian technology for strengthening its military capabilities.





Saudi Arabia has also entered negotiations with India regarding Astra integration. The Royal Saudi Air Force operates a mixed fleet of F‑15S, F‑15SA, and Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft. Talks are underway to adapt Astra for these platforms.





Defence experts highlight Astra’s precision and lethality, comparing it favourably with China’s PL‑15 BVR missile. A major advantage is cost efficiency, with Astra priced at least 70 per cent lower than comparable global alternatives. This affordability, combined with proven combat performance, makes Astra an attractive option for overseas buyers.





The Ministry of Defence in India remains committed to equipping its own air force with indigenous air‑to‑air weapon systems of extended range. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited, ASTRA MK‑1 is a Mach 4.5 missile with a strike range between 80 and 110 kilometres.





India has also tested the MK‑2 version, which extends the range to 200–240 kilometres. The MK‑3 version, currently under development, will feature a ramjet engine and is expected to achieve ranges beyond 300 kilometres.





Given the rising international demand, the Indian government has decided to involve the private sector in Astra’s production. Until now, Bharat Dynamics Limited had exclusive responsibility for manufacturing. Expanding production capacity through private participation is intended to meet both domestic requirements and export commitments.





India’s success with Astra highlights its growing stature as a defence exporter. The missile’s combat record, affordability, and advanced technology have positioned it as a credible alternative to established global systems. The interest from Armenia, Saudi Arabia, and other nations underscores the strategic impact of India’s indigenous defence programs and signals a shift in global procurement patterns.





Agencies







