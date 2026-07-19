



India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, experienced a brief but tense delay moments before lift-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.





The launch, executed by Hyderabad-based start-up Skyroot Aerospace under Mission Aagaman, had been scheduled for late morning following a smooth 36-hour countdown.





The automatic launch sequence was initiated as planned, handing over control gradually from ground systems to the onboard computers that manage final checks and ignition commands. During this critical transition phase, a technical glitch emerged in the interface between the control room systems and the rocket’s onboard computer.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan explained that the fault occurred when a command was to be sent from the ground segment to the rocket’s computer as part of the fully automated sequence. The anomaly triggered an automatic hold in the sequence only a few minutes before the planned ignition, effectively pausing operations at a point where the system tolerances are extremely tight.





As a result, the launch, originally slated for around 11:30 am, was pushed back by about 35 minutes.





Engineers and mission controllers immediately initiated fault-diagnosis protocols, scrutinising telemetry and system logs to isolate the cause of the glitch. The issue was quickly traced, rectified and verified through repeat checks on the affected link between ground control and the onboard systems.





To ensure full safety margins, the team configured a fresh 20-minute terminal countdown once the glitch had been cleared. This new countdown allowed all critical subsystems to be reconfirmed, including guidance, navigation, control, propulsion, separation systems and range safety.





Following these verifications, the seven-storey-tall Vikram-1, with a lift-off mass of roughly 40–45 tons, finally lifted off at about 12:05 pm from the first launch pad. The rocket ascended under cloudy skies, its trajectory carefully monitored by tracking and telemetry stations to ensure all parameters remained within expected envelopes.





Vikram-1 proceeded through its planned flight sequence, including ignition and separation of multiple stages that use advanced solid propulsion technologies and carbon-fibre structures. After around 15 minutes of flight, the vehicle accurately injected its payloads into the targeted low Earth orbit at an altitude of roughly 450 km and an inclination of about 60 degrees.





This precise orbital insertion validated the core vehicle design, guidance algorithms, avionics architecture and structural margins developed by Skyroot Aerospace. The success marked a historic milestone as Vikram-1 became India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket to reach space and deploy satellites.





Within the mission, several payloads were carried to demonstrate both commercial and technological capabilities in a single flight. Among the payloads were satellites and technology demonstrators from Indian and international customers, including an in-orbit robotic arm experiment from Telangana-based Cosmoserve Space and hardware from Germany’s DCubed GmbH.





Symbolically, the rocket also carried a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the words “Vande Mataram”.





Alongside the Prime Minister’s message, hundreds of letters and notes from Skyroot’s employees and supporters were placed on board as a tribute to the team effort behind the mission. At the Mission Control Centre, the atmosphere shifted from anxiety during the hold to jubilation once confirmation arrived that the rocket had achieved its intended orbit.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan was seen exchanging congratulations with scientists and officials as the successful outcome of the mission was announced.





He later clarified that while the technical glitch had briefly delayed the launch, the corrective actions were executed quickly and the subsequent lift-off and flight were entirely nominal. Chairman Narayanan emphasised that such holds during the automatic launch sequence are part of rigorous safety and reliability processes built into India’s launch operations.





He underlined that the system is designed to detect any irregularity and halt the countdown rather than risk an undiagnosed fault at ignition.





The chairman also pointed out that the smooth resolution of the anomaly demonstrated the maturity of both ISRO’s ground infrastructure and Skyroot’s onboard systems.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to Skyroot’s co-founders, Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, soon after the mission’s success.





He congratulated them on the achievement and described the mission as a significant step in India’s expanding private space ecosystem. The Prime Minister highlighted that Vikram-1’s success marked an important point in India’s journey to becoming a more competitive and influential global spacefaring nation.





He also noted that the mission showcased the potential of public–private collaboration in space, building on reforms that opened launch and satellite services to private players. In attendance at Sriharikota were several high-profile dignitaries from India’s space and political establishment.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan and IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka were among the senior officials present on site to witness the launch. Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who had overseen earlier phases of India’s space program, also attended, underlining institutional continuity and support. Former ISRO chairmen Dr. K Radhakrishnan, S. Kiran Kumar were also present in the VIP gallery at SHAR.





Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh was present at the spaceport, accompanied by his son, signalling state-level interest in leveraging the space sector for regional development.





Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla attended as well, representing the emerging era of Indian human spaceflight and the broader ecosystem within which private launches will operate.





The successful orbiting of payloads by Vikram-1 followed Skyroot’s earlier suborbital achievement with Vikram-S in November 2022. Vikram-S had become the first privately built Indian rocket to reach space, serving as a technology demonstrator for propulsion, structures and avionics.





With Mission Aagaman, Skyroot has now transitioned from suborbital demonstration to proven orbital capability, significantly advancing its commercial and technological profile. The company, founded in 2018 by former ISRO engineers Chandana and Daka, has been positioning the Vikram series as a flexible, small-satellite launch solution.





Vikram-1 is designed to deliver payloads to low Earth orbit with a relatively quick turnaround time, targeting the growing market for small satellites and constellation deployments. The rocket makes extensive use of carbon-fibre composite structures and 3D-printed engines in some stages, reflecting the design focus on lightweight and rapid manufacturing.





Its solid propulsion stages are tailored for modularity, allowing future configurations to be tuned for varied payload and orbit requirements.





The brief technical hold highlighted the inherent complexity and risk of launch operations, particularly during the automated final sequence where multiple systems converge.





However, the swift resolution reinforced confidence in the robustness of the launch infrastructure, software safeguards and decision-making protocols at Sriharikota.





For ISRO, the event underscored the evolving role of the agency from sole launcher to an enabler and overseer of private orbital missions. For IN-SPACe, the mission served as a demonstration of India’s regulatory and facilitation framework for non-governmental entities in space.





For Skyroot, the successful completion of Mission Aagaman after an initial glitch became an important proof of resilience as well as technical competence. The 35-minute delay, though dramatic in real time, ultimately had no adverse impact on mission objectives or trajectory design. The experience may in fact contribute to further refinements in automated launch sequences, human–machine interfaces and anomaly-handling procedures for subsequent flights.





The mission’s success is expected to accelerate Skyroot’s plans for operational launches, including commercial rideshare missions and dedicated launches for domestic and international customers. It also strengthens India’s case as a competitive, lower-cost launch hub that now includes both government and private rockets in its inventory. In the wider strategic context, Vikram-1’s debut bolsters India’s space industrial base at a time when many nations are seeking reliable and diversified access to low Earth orbit.





The mission reflects how India’s space program reforms and incentives have enabled start-ups to move from concept to orbit within a relatively short timeframe.





Despite the momentary pause before lift-off, the day will be remembered less for the glitch and more for the fact that India’s first private orbital-class rocket successfully reached space and delivered on its promise.





Agencies







