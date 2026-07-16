



The Hawk-I-2700 GaN-based AESA radar by Data Patterns represents a major leap in indigenous radar technology, offering detection ranges up to 350 km and advanced features that make it a strong contender for the Su-30MKI upgrade program.





With 2400–2700 TRMs, GaN efficiency, and a unique swash controller, it promises superior performance compared to DRDO’s Virupaksha radar.





The Hawk-I-2700 was unveiled at Aero India 2025 by Data Patterns, a leading private-sector defence electronics company. It is designed as a direct competitor to the Virupaksha AESA radar, not a derivative, and is built around an X-band GaN-based AESA architecture. This design ensures higher power efficiency, better thermal management, and enhanced durability compared to older Gallium Arsenide systems.





The radar features between 2400 and 2700 Transmit/Receive Modules (TRMs). This high TRM count translates into improved resolution, range, and reliability. Against a target with a radar cross-section (RCS) of 5 m², Hawk-I-2700 can detect at 350 km. For a 2 m² RCS target, detection range is 250 km, and for a 1 m² RCS target, it is 200 km. These figures significantly enhance beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagement capability for the Su-30MKI fleet.





A standout innovation is the Swash Controller Unit, which allows the radar antenna to tilt mechanically on both sides. This expands the field of view, enabling superior situational awareness and multi-target tracking. In modern aerial combat, where electronic warfare and multi-domain operations dominate, such flexibility is crucial.





The Hawk-I-2700 also incorporates advanced subsystems such as the Exciter Receiver Processor Unit, Array Power Supply Unit, and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Antenna Control Unit. It is MIL-STD-810 compliant, ensuring ruggedness for military environments. Its scanning capabilities include azimuth ±70° mechanically and ±100° electronically, with similar ranges in elevation. This allows simultaneous detection and tracking of multiple targets with high precision.





Compared to the Virupaksha radar, which has around 2400 TRMs, Hawk-I-2700’s higher count and GaN technology provide a technical edge. Virupaksha itself is a major upgrade over the legacy Russian N011M Bars PESA radar currently fitted on the Su-30MKI. The Indian Air Force will need to evaluate both systems carefully, considering operational requirements, cost, and sustainability.





Beyond India, Data Patterns is targeting international operators of Su-30 variants, many of whom still rely on older Russian-made PESA radars. Hawk-I-2700 offers these air forces a chance to modernise with AESA technology, improving tracking, counter-countermeasures, and multi-tasking capabilities. This opens export opportunities for India’s defence industry, strengthening its global position.





Data Patterns is also developing complementary systems for the Su-30MKI, including the Talon Shield Electronic Warfare jammer pod. Successful integration of Hawk-I-2700 could significantly enhance combat effectiveness, extend relevance for decades, and reinforce India’s push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The competition between Hawk-I-2700 and Virupaksha reflects India’s growing capability in indigenous radar development. Both systems mark a decisive move away from dependence on Russian technology. The eventual choice will shape the future of the Su-30MKI fleet, which remains the backbone of the Indian Air Force.





Agencies







